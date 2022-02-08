UrduPoint.com

All Set For RCB By-elections To Be Held On Wednesday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 08, 2022 | 08:03 PM

All set for RCB by-elections to be held on Wednesday

All the arrangements have been finalized for Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) by-elections which would be held on Wednesday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2022 ) :All the arrangements have been finalized for Rawalpindi Cantonment board (RCB) by-elections which would be held on Wednesday.

The Returning Officer (RO) Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) Ward No. 2 Imran Gulzar here on Tuesday handed over election material to the Presiding Officers (POs) for the elections.

The POs concerned received the election material including ballot boxes, seals, polling booths, ink, ballot papers and other necessary items for the polling stations.

The by-elections would be held under the supervision of the RO, Ward No 2 Imran Gulzar and district Returning Officer.

The election material has been kept in the double lock up in tight security arrangements.

The RO directly provided the election material to the POs concerned in this regard.

Training of polling staff, screens for compartment and seating arrangements for the presiding officers in the constituency had already been completed.

Imran Gulzar informed that foolproof security arrangements had also been finalized for the by-elections.

The vehicles had also been arranged with the help of the Secretary, Regional Transport Authority to facilitate the polling staff and send election material and election staff to polling stations concerned on the Election Day, he added.

Assistant Commissioner, Cantt who is also Assistant Returning Officer visited different polling stations particularly sensitive and checked all the arrangements.

A control room has also been set up in the RCB office where one returning officer would remain present all the time to monitor the elections and polling activities.

The RO had decided that public and private educational institutions of Ward No. 2 would remain closed on Election Day.

The authorities concerned were directed to ensure an uninterrupted power supply on the polling day.

The security plan and traffic arrangements for the by-elections were also finalized for Election Day.

The RO had instructed the authorities concerned to utilize all available resources for holding by-elections in a peaceful, transparent and impartial manner.

He said that strict implementation of the "Code of Conduct" issued by the Election Commission would be ensured in letter and spirit.

The local government elections were postponed in RCB Ward 2 due to the death of a female candidate.

The polling would be held on Feb 9 from 8 am to 5 pm. Provisional results would be released on the same day, while final results by the RO would be released on Feb 12.

/395

Related Topics

Election Election Commission Of Pakistan Vehicles Traffic Rawalpindi Same All From Government

Recent Stories

England call up Launchbury for injured flanker Lud ..

England call up Launchbury for injured flanker Ludlam

3 minutes ago
 Italy to Scrap Mandatory Outdoor Masks on Friday - ..

Italy to Scrap Mandatory Outdoor Masks on Friday - Health Undersecretary

3 minutes ago
 PTI to complete constitutional tenure: Arshad Ayub ..

PTI to complete constitutional tenure: Arshad Ayub

3 minutes ago
 Oscar nominees in main categories

Oscar nominees in main categories

3 minutes ago
 'The Power of the Dog' leads Oscar nominations wit ..

'The Power of the Dog' leads Oscar nominations with 12

6 minutes ago
 Schools ordered shut in India as hijab ban protest ..

Schools ordered shut in India as hijab ban protests intensify

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>