All set for repatriation of illegal foreigners: Repatriation to begin on Nov 1

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2023) The Divisional Implementation Committee for the repatriation of illegal foreigners was briefed that arrangements for their repatriation have been finalized and the process will begin on November 1 as per directives of the Federal government.

Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Salim Rajput chaired the meeting of the Divisional Implementation Committee at his office here on Tuesday and reviewed the implementation plan made by the committee.

The meeting decided that all Deputy Commissioners would carry out coordinated efforts with the support of Police and Rangers for implementation.

The meeting was informed that the illegal foreigners settled in the city have been identified by the NADRA and an action plan has been finalized for their repatriation.

The meeting was attended among others by the DIG West Asim Khan, DIG South Asad Raza, all deputy commissioners, all SSP, senior officials of NADRA, Pakistan Rangers, Pakistan Railways, and other concerned departments.

The DIGs, Deputy Commissioners, officials of NADRA and Pakistan Railways briefed the Commissioner about the arrangements.

The meeting was informed that two holding points have been established to gather for repatriation that are one at Haji Camp Sultanabad in district Keamari and other holding points have been established at Boys Scouts Hostel Ameen House near Haji Camp.

All the deputy commissioners would ensure with the support of Police, NADRA and Pakistan Rangers to shift the illegal foreigners from their places to the holding points first after that they would be sent to the Chaman borders.

The meeting was informed that details of the residence as well as the details of jobs of illegal foreigners have been collected with the support of associations unions and owners of their residences.

The meeting was also informed that the owners of the residence/houses as well as their jobs have been warned not to provide residences as well as jobs to any illegal foreigners.

They have been informed that an action can also be taken against those who would support the illegal foreigners,

The deputy commissioners also said that sub-divisional implementation committees headed by the Assistant Commissioners have also been formed to work in their sub-divisions with the support of the police.

The Commissioner said that the repatriation of illegal foreigners is the national cause so all officials and departments should work with dedication and commitment.