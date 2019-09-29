UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

All Set For Rousing Reception To PM After Historic UNGA Address

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sun 29th September 2019 | 12:30 AM

All set for rousing reception to PM after historic UNGA address

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2019 ) :As Prime Minister Imran Khan is scheduled to arrive here on Sunday evening after his historic address to the United Nations General Assembly, the leaders and the workers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) are set to give him an "unprecedented welcome.

PTI's Chief Organizer Saifullah Khan Nizai asked the party workers to reach New Islamabad International Airport on Sunday afternoon as PTI would "welcome their leader with an unprecedented welcome," he said in a tweet.

Earlier, the prime minister left New York on a commercial flight after a plane carrying him developed a technical fault on Friday night and had to fly back to New York.

Senior PTI leader Jahangir Tareen also took to twitter to urge the party worker to attend the reception for the prime minister who he said had "fought Kashmir case like a true hero.""Let's celebrate this win by giving him a hero's welcome tomorrow 5 p.m, at the New Islamabad Airport. Don't forget to be there," he tweeted with a hashtag #WelcomeHomePMIK which trended on Twitter.

Talking to media prior to his departure for airport in New York, the prime minister when asked for message to the people waiting to welcome him at airport, he said it was Allah who bestowed with respect.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan Imran Khan Islamabad Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister United Nations Twitter New York Sunday Media Airport

Recent Stories

Female athletes flourish on second day of Toleranc ..

21 minutes ago

Whatever be cost, Pakistanis not to sit back till ..

30 minutes ago

Bourbon Rhode Tug Supply Vessel Sinks Over Heavy S ..

47 minutes ago

Prime Minister departs for home by commercial flig ..

47 minutes ago

Prime Minister highlights problems of Kashmiri peo ..

47 minutes ago

Hazza Al Mansoori reveals details about his routin ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.