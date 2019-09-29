All set for rousing reception to PM after historic UNGA address

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2019 ) :As Prime Minister Imran Khan is scheduled to arrive here on Sunday evening after his historic address to the United Nations General Assembly, the leaders and the workers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) are set to give him an "unprecedented welcome.

PTI's Chief Organizer Saifullah Khan Nizai asked the party workers to reach New Islamabad International Airport on Sunday afternoon as PTI would "welcome their leader with an unprecedented welcome," he said in a tweet.

Earlier, the prime minister left New York on a commercial flight after a plane carrying him developed a technical fault on Friday night and had to fly back to New York.

Senior PTI leader Jahangir Tareen also took to twitter to urge the party worker to attend the reception for the prime minister who he said had "fought Kashmir case like a true hero.""Let's celebrate this win by giving him a hero's welcome tomorrow 5 p.m, at the New Islamabad Airport. Don't forget to be there," he tweeted with a hashtag #WelcomeHomePMIK which trended on Twitter.

Talking to media prior to his departure for airport in New York, the prime minister when asked for message to the people waiting to welcome him at airport, he said it was Allah who bestowed with respect.