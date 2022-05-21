UrduPoint.com

All Set For Second Phase Of LG By-election In KP

Umer Jamshaid Published May 21, 2022 | 06:48 PM

All set for second phase of LG by-election in KP

All has been set for the second phase of local bodies by-election on vacant seats in Khyber Pakthunkhwa to be held on Sunday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2022 ) :All has been set for the second phase of local bodies by-election on vacant seats in Khyber Pakthunkhwa to be held on Sunday.

According to the Election Commission, a total of 65,000 voters would exercise the right of franchise. The polling will start at 8am and continue till 5pm without break.

The ballot papers were handed to the presiding officers for onward delivery to the polling stations.

The by-election was being held at Kurram, North Waziristan, South Waziristan, Abbottabad, Manshera, Batagram, Upper Kohistan, Kolai Palas and Malakand.

Arrangements were completed for by elections in six tehsils and 26 village and neighborhood councils where 52 polling stations and 130 booths were set up.

These seats fell vacant due to various reasons.

