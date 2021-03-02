UrduPoint.com
All Set For Senate Election As 23 Candidates In Run For 12 Seats In KP

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 02nd March 2021 | 02:48 PM

All set for Senate election as 23 candidates in run for 12 seats in KP

All has been set for holding free, fair and transparent Senate election that would be held in Khyber Pakthunkhwa Assembly on March 3, Wednesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2021 ) :All has been set for holding free, fair and transparent Senate election that would be held in Khyber Pakthunkhwa Assembly on March 3, Wednesday.

Following opinion of Supreme Court, election would be held through secret balloting procedure in KP Assembly that has been declared as polling station for Senate polls by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

The polling would start at 9.a.m and continue till 5.p.m wherein 145 lawmakers would exercise their right of votes in a free and secure atmosphere.

Following retirement of Jamiat Ulema islam (JUIP) Tariq Khattak on general seat and Naeema Kishawar on women reserved seat on Tuesday, now a total of 23 candidates were left in the electoral race for 12 seats of KP.

As many as 10 candidates would contest on seven general seats, five on two technocrat seats, four on two women reserved seats and four candidates on one non-Muslim seat in KP.

Similarly, 10 candidates were in run for seven general seats including Syed Shibli Faraz (PTI), Taj Muhammad Afridi (Balochistan Awami Party BAP), Zeeshan Khanzada (PTI), Abbas Afridi (PMLN), Attaur Rehman son of Gohar Rehman (Jumaat Islami), Ataur Rehman son of Maulana Mufti Mehmood (JUIP), Faisal Saleem Rehman (PTI), Liaqat Khan Tarkai (PTI), Mohsin Aziz (PTI) and Hidayatullah Khan (ANP).

Five candidates, who would try their luck on two technocrat seats includes Dost Muhammad Khan (PTI), Shaukat Jamal Ameerzada (ANP), Farhatullab Babar (PPPP), Muhammad Iqbal Khalil (Jumaat Islami) and Muhammad Hamayun Mohmand (PTI).

For two women reserved seats, four candidates are in the run including Tasleem Begum (ANP), Sania Nishtar (PTI), Inayat Begium ( JIP) and Falak Naz ( PTI). Four candidates are in run for one non-Muslim seat include Asif Bhatti (ANP), Javed Gill (JIP), Ranjeet Singh (JUIP) and Gurdeep Singh (PTI).

As per seats position in KP Assembly having 145 MPAs, PTI has a total of 94 MPAs, JUIP 15, Jumat Islami 3, ANP 12, PMLN 7, PPPP 5, PML one, four each of BAP and independents.

ECP has completed all necessary arrangements for holding free, fair and transparent Senate polls and entry of unnecessary visitors in KP Assembly would not be allowed on the polling day.

