All Set For TDAP's Swat Trade Show
Faizan Hashmi Published December 27, 2024 | 05:00 PM
SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2024) The Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) is organizing Swat Trade Show 2024, scheduled from December 28- 29, 2024, at Nakreezay Event Complex, Mingora, Swat.
The trade show will be inaugurated by Chief Executive of TDAP Zubair Motiwala and Secretary TDAP, Sheryar Taj along with Senior Director General Muhammad Naseer and Director General Peshawar, Noman Basheer will also attend the inaugural session, says a press release
The two –day trade show aims to promote trade, commerce & investment opportunities in Swat and the surrounding regions and is a shining example of TDAP’s dedication to empowering local businesses and promoting economic growth in the region.
The event will bring together businesses, entrepreneurs and investors to showcase their products and services in an international mode on more than 80 stalls.
It will offer business to business (B2B) meetings and networking opportunities.
Trade Development Conference on trade- related topics, cultural performances and traditional food stalls are the allied trade promotional activities on the very occasion of the two days trade show.
The ceremony will likely to be closed by Engineer Amir Muqam, Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs for Gilgit Baltistan along with States and frontiers regions,and Zubair Motiwala Chief Executive TDAP, Mr. Sheryar Taj Secretary TDAP.
The Swat Trade Show 2024 is open to the public and admission is free.
