All Set For Three Days Shandur Polo Festival Starting From July 1

Muhammad Irfan Published June 29, 2022 | 01:50 PM

All set for three days Shandur polo festival starting from July 1

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2022 ) :All arrangements have been completed by the KP Government for a three days Shandur polo festival starting from July 1 at the world highest polo ground.

The festival would continue till July 3. Freestyle polo matches would be played between Chitral and Gilgit Baltistan teams at the world highest polo ground at Shandoor located some 12,000 feet above the sea level.

Yousaf Ali, Director Culture and Tourism Authority told media that the polo festival had been organized at Shandur top since 1937, attracting thousands of tourists and polo sports lovers to watch thrilling matches of "The Game of Kings." He said the event would help promote sustainable tourism and adventure sports in northern areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He said the event would help ensure conservation of existing and promotion of new tourism sites.

