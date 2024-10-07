All Set For UAF Convocation On Tuesday
Muhammad Irfan Published October 07, 2024 | 11:50 AM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2024) University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) has completed all necessary arrangements for organizing its 28th Convocation here on Tuesday (October 08,2024) in a most befitting manner.
UAF spokesman said here on Monday that Chancellor UAF/Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan would attend the convocation as chief guest and later he would confer degrees and medals upon the university graduates.
He said that Vice Chancellor (VC) UAF,Prof Dr.Iqrar Ahmad Khan would preside over the function which would commence at 11 a.m. in D-Ground of the university.
All necessary arrangements have been finalized in addition to assigning tasks to various committees for making the convocation a successful event,he added.
