All set for wheat procurement in Punjab: Minister

Punjab Food Minister Samiullah Chaudhry, on Friday said that all arrangements were finalized for wheat procurement in Punjab

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2020 ) :Punjab food Minister Samiullah Chaudhry, on Friday said that all arrangements were finalized for wheat procurement in Punjab.

Addressing a high-level video link meeting at commissioner office here, he said that wheat will be procured from farmers at the rate of Rs 1400 per 40 kilograms and role of middlemen will be excluded from the process in order to facilitate the farmers.

He told that the Punjab government has set a target of procuring 8 million metric ton wheat.

He told that special arrangements were being made to take precautionary measures against coronavirus at wheat procurement centres. He said that the availability of flour in adequate quantity and at fixed prices was being ensured in the province.

The meeting was attended by Provincial Minister for Industries Mian Aslam Iqbal, Minister Irrigation Mohsin Laghari, MPA Shoukat Laleka, Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Asif Iqbal Chaudhry and Deputy Commissioners of all the three districts of Bahawalpur division.