Sumaira FH Published January 04, 2025 | 07:40 PM

All set for ZAB anniversary

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2025) The 92nd birth anniversary of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) founder and former Prime Minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto will be celebrated with great enthusiasm across the country on Sunday, including in the provincial capital.

In Lahore, the PPP Lahore chapter is organizing a seminar and a cake-cutting ceremony at the People's Secretariat in Model Town to honor the legacy of the charismatic leader. Party members, supporters, and officials will gather to pay tribute to Zulfikar Ali Bhutto’s remarkable contributions to Pakistan, including the drafting of the country’s unanimous constitution, empowering the common citizen with the right to vote, and pioneering Pakistan's nuclear program.

