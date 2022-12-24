UrduPoint.com

All Set In AJK To Celebrate 146th Birth Anniversary Of Quaid-e-Azam

Sumaira FH Published December 24, 2022 | 08:47 PM

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2022 ) : Dec 24 (APP):In Azad Jammu and Kashmir, all is set to celebrate the 146th birth anniversary of the father of the nation and the founder of Pakistan, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, on December 25 (Sunday) with full zeal and fervor.

Special events have been chalked out by various social, political, governmental, and non-governmental organizations and forums in various parts of AJK to celebrate the birthday anniversary of the founder of Pakistan with great enthusiasm and devotion.

"In Mirpur, a major ceremony to pay glorious tributes to the father of the nation will be held under the auspices of the state-run National Events Organizing Committee with the coordination of various social and political organizations to pay rich tributes to Jinnah for his lifetime services for the creation of a separate homeland for the Muslims of the sub-continent", Chairman NEOC Amjad Iqbal told APP here on Saturday.

"A grand Quaid's birthday cake will be cut in the special ceremony to mark the birth anniversary", he added.

Another ceremony to celebrate the birthday of the father of the nation will be hosted by Mr Shoukat Majeed Mallick, Secretary Information (retd) AJK government and son of (late) Justice (retd) Abdul Majeed Mallick.

Similar special ceremonies to celebrate the birthday of Quaid-e-Azam will be held in all district and tehsil headquarters of Azad Jammu Kashmir under the auspices of various social, political, and intellectual organizations.

In these ceremonies, speakers will pay glorious tributes to the founder of Pakistan besides highlighting his life, ideas, and achievements � which had resulted in the emergence of Pakistan.

