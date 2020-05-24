All set in AJK to celebrate Eid with due religious zeal, fervor

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2020 ) , May 23 (APP):In Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), all is set to celebrate Eid ul Fitr on Sunday along with the nation-wide observance of the sanctified festival across Pakistan with religious zeal and devotion with the renewal of the resolve to continue acting upon and upholding the teachings of islam.

The day will dawn with special prayers in the mosques for the stability, integrity, unity and solidarity of the Muslim Ummah, progress and prosperity of Pakistan and AJK, early liberation of all occupied Muslim homelands including Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir and for the early success of the Kashmir freedom movement.

In AJK, special Eid ul Fitr prayer congregations will be held at open places, Eid Gahs and central mosques strictly in line with the standard operating procedures (SOPs) devised by the AJK government to avert threat of COVID-19. In all small and major cities and towns of all ten districts of the liberated territory including the state's metropolis Muzaffarabad, Mirpur, Kotli, Bhimbher, Bagh, Sudhanoti, Rawalakot, Hattiyan, Havaili and Neelam valley districts where the people will offer Eid prayer at the mosques, Eid Gahs and open places.