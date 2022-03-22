UrduPoint.com

All Set In AJK To Celebrate Pakistan Day With Enthusiasm

Umer Jamshaid Published March 22, 2022 | 06:33 PM

All set in AJK to celebrate Pakistan Day with enthusiasm

All is set in Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) to celebrate Pakistan Day on Wednesday with a newest resolve to smash the manacles of the tyrannical Indian invaders-making them quit the illegitimately occupied part of the paradise on earth instantaneously, it was officially said

MIRPUR (AJK) : (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 22nd Mar, 2022 ):All is set in Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) to celebrate Pakistan Day on Wednesday with a newest resolve to smash the manacles of the tyrannical Indian invaders-making them quit the illegitimately occupied part of the paradise on earth instantaneously, it was officially said.

All necessary arrangements have been made across AJK as well as by the freedom loving people in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir to celebrate Pakistan Day with traditional zeal and fervor.

In Azad Jammu Kashmir there would be gazetted holiday to celebrate the day in a befitting manner. National flag of Pakistan will be hoisted atop all small and major private and public buildings. Various private social, political and public representative organizations are actively engage in giving final touches to special programmes to celebrate the Pakistan Day.

The scheduled special Pakistan Day flag-hoisting ceremonies in all small and major cities of the liberated territory will be the hallmark of the day. The major ceremonies will be held in all ten district headquarters of AJK including Muzaffarabad, Neelam valley, Mirpur, Bhimbher, Kotli, Bagh, Sudhnoti and Rawalakot, Hattiyaan and Haveili districts.

In Mirpur , the major national flag hoisting ceremony will be held at Mirpur Municipal Corporation's lawn Wednesday morning where AJK Minister for Electricity Ch. Arshad Hussain and Commissioner Mirpur division Ch. Muhammad Raqeeb are reportedly scheduled to hoist Pakistan and AJK flags at the colorful ceremony to be attended by large number of people belonging to all walks of life besides officials of the local authorities.

A well-uniformed contingent of AJK Police will present salute to the national flags of Pakistan and AJK.

A grand ceremony to observe Pakistan Day will be held at the State run Mirpur University of Science & Technology, Main Campus on Wednesday under the auspices of the varsity where speakers will highlight the significance of the historic day.

The people of the Jammu & Kashmir state living in Azad Jammu Kashmir and Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir plus elsewhere will simultaneously pray for the stability, security, affluence and swift progress of Pakistan and for the early success of the Kashmiri's freedom movement.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Police Technology Electricity Pakistan Day Jammu Progress Muzaffarabad Rawalakot Mirpur Kotli Bagh Neelam Azad Jammu And Kashmir All

Recent Stories

Gold prices increase by Rs300 to Rs 131,000 per to ..

Gold prices increase by Rs300 to Rs 131,000 per tola 22 Mar 2022

43 seconds ago
 Balochistan women urge party tickets on general se ..

Balochistan women urge party tickets on general seats

45 seconds ago
 Khanewal chamber delegation visits SCCI

Khanewal chamber delegation visits SCCI

46 seconds ago
 Pfizer to Give UNICEF 4Mln COVID-19 Treatment Cour ..

Pfizer to Give UNICEF 4Mln COVID-19 Treatment Courses for Countries in Need

48 seconds ago
 Chitral United wins Aga Khan Gold Cup 2022

Chitral United wins Aga Khan Gold Cup 2022

4 minutes ago
 6 injured in road accident

6 injured in road accident

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>