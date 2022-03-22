All set in AJK to celebrate Pakistan Day with enthusiasm

All is set in Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) to celebrate Pakistan Day on Wednesday with a newest resolve to smash the manacles of the tyrannical Indian invaders-making them quit the illegitimately occupied part of the paradise on earth instantaneously, it was officially said

MIRPUR (AJK) : (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 22nd Mar, 2022 ):All is set in Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) to celebrate Pakistan Day on Wednesday with a newest resolve to smash the manacles of the tyrannical Indian invaders-making them quit the illegitimately occupied part of the paradise on earth instantaneously, it was officially said.

All necessary arrangements have been made across AJK as well as by the freedom loving people in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir to celebrate Pakistan Day with traditional zeal and fervor.

In Azad Jammu Kashmir there would be gazetted holiday to celebrate the day in a befitting manner. National flag of Pakistan will be hoisted atop all small and major private and public buildings. Various private social, political and public representative organizations are actively engage in giving final touches to special programmes to celebrate the Pakistan Day.

The scheduled special Pakistan Day flag-hoisting ceremonies in all small and major cities of the liberated territory will be the hallmark of the day. The major ceremonies will be held in all ten district headquarters of AJK including Muzaffarabad, Neelam valley, Mirpur, Bhimbher, Kotli, Bagh, Sudhnoti and Rawalakot, Hattiyaan and Haveili districts.

In Mirpur , the major national flag hoisting ceremony will be held at Mirpur Municipal Corporation's lawn Wednesday morning where AJK Minister for Electricity Ch. Arshad Hussain and Commissioner Mirpur division Ch. Muhammad Raqeeb are reportedly scheduled to hoist Pakistan and AJK flags at the colorful ceremony to be attended by large number of people belonging to all walks of life besides officials of the local authorities.

A well-uniformed contingent of AJK Police will present salute to the national flags of Pakistan and AJK.

A grand ceremony to observe Pakistan Day will be held at the State run Mirpur University of Science & Technology, Main Campus on Wednesday under the auspices of the varsity where speakers will highlight the significance of the historic day.

The people of the Jammu & Kashmir state living in Azad Jammu Kashmir and Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir plus elsewhere will simultaneously pray for the stability, security, affluence and swift progress of Pakistan and for the early success of the Kashmiri's freedom movement.