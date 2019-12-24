All set in AJK to celebrate Quaid-e-Azam Day on Dec 25

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

All is set to celebrate the birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah in Azad Jammu & Kashmir on December 25 (Wednesday) with great enthusiasm, devotion and respect

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2019 ) : All is set to celebrate the birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah in Azad Jammu & Kashmir on December 25 (Wednesday) with great enthusiasm, devotion and respect.

Comprehensive programmes have been chalked out by various social, political, governmental and non-governmental organizations and forums in various parts of AJK to pay rich tributes to the founder of Pakistan.

It would be state holiday throughout Azad Jammu Kashmir on Wednesday to mark the day with wide scale celebrations of the birth day of the great leader of the Muslims of the sub continent.

The day will dawn with special prayers in mosques for the integrity, solidarity and prosperity of Pakistan and AJK, freedom of all occupied Muslim homelands including occupied Jammu Kashmir from the long-timed Indian manacles.

National flags of Pakistan and Azad Jammu Kashmir would be hoisted and lights would be illuminated on private and public buildings in jubilation of the birth anniversary of the founder of Pakistan.

A grand ceremony to pay glorious tributes to father of the nation will be held at 11.00 am at local hotel here on Wednesday under the auspices of Markazi Anjuman e Tajran (Ittehad Group), the City's renowned traders body with the coordination of various social and political organization to pay rich tributes to father of the nation for his life-time services for the accomplishment of the dream of the emergence of separate homeland of the Muslims of the sub-continent � Pakistan, the organization's President Ch.

Mahmood Ahmed told APP here on Tuesday. "A grand Quaid's birthday cake will be cut in the special ceremony to mark the birth anniversary", he added.

Similar grand ceremonies to celebrate the 143rd birthday of Quaid-e-Azam will also be held at various places in all ten district and their subordinate tehsil headquarters of Azad Jammu Kashmir under the auspices of various social, political and intellectual organizations to celebrate this day with full zeal and fervor.

Speakers including leading scholars, politicians, lawyers and senior journalists will pay glorious tributes to the founder of Pakistan besides highlighting his hectic life, ideas and achievements � which led to the emergence of the separate homeland for the Muslims of the subcontinent.

APP / AHR.