All set in AJK to observe Kashmir Solidarity Day with renewed pledge

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2021 ) : Feb 04 (APP):All is set in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) to observe Kashmir Solidarity Day on Friday to reiterate solidarity with the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) coupled with renewal of the pledge to continue extending fullest moral, political and diplomatic support for the Kashmiris legitimate right to self-determination, being denied by India for the last 74 years.

India is holding a major part of the internationally-acknowledged disputed Himalayan Jammu Kashmir state in her illegal and forced occupation since October 27,1947 against the aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

This year the Kashmir Solidarity Day was being observed in most tragic scenario that was followed by August 05,2019 sinister act of scrapping special status of the internationally-acknowledged disputed IIOJK by the hardliner Modi-led Indian government through abrogation of the article 370 and 35-A of the Indian constitution.

The bleeding occupied valley has been turned into the world's largest prison following imprisonment of the people protesting against the nefarious Indian action under the shadow of the occupying Indian guns.

It would be a state holiday across AJK on this occasion to observe the day.

In AJK, arrangements have been designed to observe the day with traditional zeal and fervour and renew the Kashmiris firm resolve to continue their just and principled struggle for the achievement of their birth right to self-determination through getting the motherland liberated from the Indian yoke to reach to their ultimate destination - Pakistan.

Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan will address the mega Kashmir Solidarity Day rally in Kotli, Azad Jammu Kashmir, to convey to the people of IIOJK, the continual extension of full moral, political and diplomatic support by Pakistan to their just and principled struggle for the achievement of their legitimate right of self determination as enshrined and committed through the United Nations resolutions on Kashmir issue.

Mirpur and adjoining Jhelum District authorities have given final touches to brief (due to prevailing Covid-19 spell) but impressive and colorful program to be held at Mangla Bridge, gateway to this part of Jammu & Kashmir state, where a joint solidarity rally by the people of Pakistan and AJK, under the set SOPs because of coronavirus, will be the main feature of the day.

People and the government of Pakistan and AJK observe the Kashmir solidarity day every year not only to renew their deep-rooted love and affection with the people of IIOJK but also to reiterate their commitment and dedication to the liberation of the motherland from the Indian manacles.

The day will dawn with special prayers for the martyrs of Kashmir, victory of the freedom struggle and expression of solidarity with the Kashmiri people.

Besides mass rallies, symposia, walk-for-peace, conventions meetings and speech declamations, a unique ceremony at all the six bridges, linking Pakistan and AJK-where the solidarity ceremony comprising Pakistanis and Kashmiris to convey integrity, unity and cohesion with each other, will be the hallmark of the day-long events everywhere to observe the Day in an opposite mode.

While commenting on the scheduled observance of the Kashmir Solidarity Day this year, visiting Chairman of the UK-based Kashmiris rights organization Global Pakistan Kashmir Supreme Council Raja Sikander Khan said "nevertheless, the Kashmir liberation movement is in full momentum in Jammu & Kashmir state without having any set back in it by political conditions prevailing in Pakistan, celebration of Kashmir Solidarity Day has always marked an impact on the liberation movement, by giving it fresh impetus." Chairing a joint meeting of his organization's local office bearers besides other eminent icons of the local civil society including members of his organization here on Thursday held to give final shape to the observance of the Kashmir solidarity day in the district, Raja Sikander Khan said said the schedule of Kashmir Solidarity Day this year was more important as the solidarity of people of Pakistan with the people of IIOJK would convey a new message of dedication and commitment to the freedom of occupied Jammu & Kashmir from the Indian bondage - continuing for the last over seven decades.

The GPKSC Chairman pointed out that the fact remains the people of Jammu & Kashmir come what may, would never accept statuesque and finally India shall have to get out of the occupied territory of Jammu & Kashmir. He added that it was crystal clear that destiny of Jammu & Kashmir state lie in its freedom and in an end to Indian usurpation and forcible occupation of the state.

The GPKSC, Raja Sikander Khan said, will host a special Kashmir Solidarity Day ceremony at local hotel here on February 05 to mark the Day with the renewal of the pledge of maintaining rather strengthening the solidarity and integrity with the brethren of IIOJK in their just and principled struggle for security freedom of the motherland from Indian shackles besides with the government and the people of Pakistan, the ultimate destination of the people of Jammu & Kashmir in all respect.

Commenting on the scheduled observance of the Kashmir Solidarity Day this year, Vice Chairman National Events Organizing Committee and Mirpur Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Ch. Haq Nawaz said here on Thursday that the Kashmir liberation movement was in full momentum in Jammu & Kashmir state and the celebration of Kashmir Solidarity Day always marked an impact on the liberation movement, by giving it fresh momentum this day of Feb. 5 every year.