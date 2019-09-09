UrduPoint.com
All Set In AJK To Observe Youm-e-Ashura

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 09th September 2019 | 03:28 PM

All is set to commemorate Youm-e-Ashur in Azad Jammu & Kashmir on the 10th of Muharram-ul-Haram on Tuesday, the sanctified day of the global history and a unique icon of the supreme sacrifices rendered by Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) and his companions for the cause of Islam

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2019 ) : All is set to commemorate Youm-e-Ashur in Azad Jammu & Kashmir on the 10th of Muharram-ul-Haram on Tuesday, the sanctified day of the global history and a unique icon of the supreme sacrifices rendered by Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) and his companions for the cause of Islam.

The significant day will, Inshah Allah, dawn with special prayers by the faithfuls at all mosques and Imambargahs with Namaz-e-Fajr in all the districts of Azad Jammu Kashmir. Processions of Alam and Zul'jinnah will be taken out from Imambargahs which, after passing through the already-determined traditional routes, will culminate at their fixed spots.

A number of social and political organizations as well as individuals will establish stalls and sabeels of juices and sweet water on the procession routes to facilitate the faithfuls in each and every nook and corner of Azad Jammu & Kashmir.

Re-calling the martyrdom of Hazarat Imam Hussain (AS), Ulema and Zakerin during the course of the procession will deliver special speeches highlighting the great essence of the day.

The event of Karbala inspires us to uphold the glory of islam coupled with the renewed pledge and resolve that we should not hesitate to render any sacrifice for the lofty ideals of Islam. Though the 10th of Muharram, the Ashura, is very important for diverse reasons, nevertheless, it gains special impact as Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS)'s martyrdom and the event of Karbala also took place on this day.

As usual, it will be an unparalleled manifestation of complete unity, cohesion and brotherhood as a result of which absolute will be evident ever since the first days of Muharram-ul-Haram.

APP / AHR.

