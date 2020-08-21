UrduPoint.com
All Set In Karachi To Observe Ashura With Reverence

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2020 ) :Local administration and law enforcers have finalized all necessary arrangements to facilitate the mourners on the occasion of Ashura, that would be observed on August 30, with religious fervor and reverence, in the metropolis.

The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee had announced here on Thursday that Muharram-ul Haram crescent has been sighted and Youm-e-Ashur would fall on August 30.

Prominent scholars of different schools of thought also met with Sindh Minister for Local Government and Information Syed Nasir Hussain Shah at the Sindh Secretariat here, said a spokesperson to the Sindh Information Ministry on Friday.

They discussed the measures to promote inter-faith harmony on the occasion of Ashura and ensure holding of all programs like Majalis and mourning processions in peaceful environment.

They decided that standard operating procedures (SOPs) to contain spread of coronavirus will be followed during the programs of Muharram-ul-Haram.

The Sindh government has already imposed ban on pillion riding across the Sindh on Muharram 9 and 10 to avoid any untoward incident and maintain law and order.

The ban imposed, under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code, on pillion riding does not apply to senior citizens, women, children below 12 years of age, journalists and officials of the law enforcement agencies.

The ban will also be effective on carrying arms or ammunition, assembly of five or more persons (with the exception of Muharram processions), objectionable or provocative wall-chalking, posters or banners, processions without prior permission and aerial firing.

All the concerned departments are strictly directed to take regular inputs from the organizers and managements of Majalis and mourning processions to ensure cleanliness, repair roads, clear sewerage lines and take all appropriate measures on the venues of programs which would be organized in connection with Muharram-ul-Haram as funds have been released to all the Deputy Commissioners for the purpose.

The officials of the K-Electric have also been directed to ensure uninterrupted power supply in all areas, especially, during the programs of Muharram-ul-haram.

