All set in Kashmir to celebrate 78th Pakistan Independence day, victory of 'Maarka e Haq ' with full zeal, tomorrow

MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 13th Aug, 2025) All is set by Kashmiris living both sides of the Line of Control LoC) in the Himalayan State of Jammu and Kashmir to celebrate the 78th Independence Day of Pakistan and the historical victory of 'Maarka e Haq' (Battle for Righteousness) against the enemy, on Thursday with traditional zeal and fervor and with the renewal of the pledge to continue all out individual and collective efforts for the safety, solidarity, integrity and prosperity of the country including AJK, besides making Kashmir freedom struggle complete success for the completion of Pakistan.

Like all previous years, the Jammu & Kashmir people are fully prepared to celebrate the independence day of Pakistan and the land slide triumph of Pakistan defeating India in May 6-10, 2025 historical battle, since Kashmiris always consider Pakistan their ultimate destination in all respects, with great enthusiasm and devotion coupled with the renewal of the pledge to continue the ongoing just and principled struggle for securing the birth right of self determination till it reach to its logical end.

It would be a gazetted holiday across AJK state on Thursday.

The official sources said that the day would dawn with special prayers in the mosques all over AJK as well as in IIOJK for the stability, prosperity, security and speedy progress of Pakistan and for the early success of the Kashmiris indigenous struggle for the achievement of their legitimate right to self determination.

Elaborated programs have been given final touches with major national flag hoisting ceremonies, rallies, processions and the colorful functions under the aegis of various public and private sector, social and political organizations in all small and major towns and cities of Azad Jammu & Kashmir which will be the hall mark of this national day of exceptional importance.

Major National flag hoisting ceremony in AJK would be held in the capital city of Muzafferabad where AJK President and Prime Minister would hoist national flags of Pakistan and AJK to mark the day with great enthusiasm and devotion, they added.

Another major flag hoisting ceremony will be held under the auspices of the Supreme Court of Azad Jammu and Kashmir in the State capital town - where the AJK Acting Chief Justice, Justice Khawaja Muhammad Naseem, will hoist the national flags of Pakistan and AJK to mark the day with great enthusiasm and devotion.

Similar flag hoisting ceremonies will be held in all other nine district headquarters of AJK including Mirpur, Kotli, Bagh, Sudhanoti, Bhimbher, Rawalakot, Havaili, Hattiyan and Neelum valley. The sources said that the national flag hoisting ceremonies would also be held at all tehsil headquarters as well as subordinate towns and villages.

The national flags of Pakistan and AJK will also be hoisted on all prominent private and public buildings.

A great enthusiasm is being witnessed among the people including children found hectically busy in purchasing the national flags of Pakistan from the bazaars for hoisting atop their houses and vehicles on the national day. The private and official building are being beautifully decorated with the colorful buntings and national flag of Pakistan.

The participants of the colorful flag hoisting ceremonies will sing the national anthem simultaneously with the nation-wide programme for fluttering of the national flag at stipulated time when the traffic on all roads will also come to a halt and the nation will join singing the national anthem, besides paying glorious tributes to the valiant armed forces of Pakistan for resorting to convincing defeat to India in response to its unprovoked aggression against Pakistan in the historical 5-day 'Maarka e Haq' that forced the enemy to hands up seeking USA's help for a ceasefire.

Full dressed contingents of police and the boy scouts will salute the national flag of Pakistan in the flag hoisting ceremonies to be held at district and tehsil headquarters, local organizers of the scheduled Independence day of Pakistan ceremonies told this APP Correspondent on Wednesday.

In Mirpur district major national flag hoisting ceremony to mark the day will be held under the auspices of the District administration and the Municipal Corporation with the coordination of various social, political and public representative organisations at the Municipal Corporation lawn where the national flag of Pakistan will be unfurled at the Corporation’s lawn at 8.58 p.m, it was officially said.

The day long events to celebrate the 79th Independence Day of Pakistan and the victory of 'Maarka e Haq ' across AJK include the flag hoisting ceremonies, sports events, car and motorcycle rallies, demonstrations of fireworks, seminar, symposiums, boat rally in Mangla Dam reservoir and other identical special ceremonies

