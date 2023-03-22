All set in Kashmir to celebrate Pakistan Day with traditional zest

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2023 ) Mar 22 (APP):Azad Jammu Kashmir government has made all arrangements to celebrate Pakistan Day on 23 March with traditional zeal and fervour.

In Azad Jammu Kashmir there will have a gazetted holiday on this day in a befitting manner. The national flag of Pakistan will be hoisted on all small and major private and public buildings.

The scheduled special Pakistan day flag-hoisting ceremonies in all small and major cities of the liberated territory will be the hallmark of the day, an official told APP.

The major flag-hoisting ceremonies will be held in all district headquarters of AJK including Muzaffarabad, Neelam valley, Mirpur, Bhimbher, Kotli, Bagh, Sudhnoti and Rawalakot, Hattiyaan and Haveili districts.

The grand national flag unfurling ceremony in Mirpur district will be held on Thursday morning at the lawn of Mirpur Municipal Corporation, where Commissioner Mirpur Division Shaukat Chaudhry will hoist the flags of Pakistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir in a colourful ceremony.

A well-uniformed contingent of AJK Police will present a salute to the national flags of Pakistan and AJK.

The people of Azad Jammu Kashmir and Indian Illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir will simultaneously pray for the stability, security, affluence and swift progress of Pakistan and the early success of Kashmiri's freedom struggle.