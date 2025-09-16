Open Menu

All Set To Announce Intermediate Annual Exams Results On Sep 18

Muhammad Irfan Published September 16, 2025 | 07:40 PM

All set to announce intermediate annual exams results on Sep 18

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2025) Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Faisalabad has finalized all necessary arrangements to announce the results of Intermediate Part-II and Composite (First) Annual Examination 2025 at 10 a.m. here on Thursday (September 18, 2025).

BISE spokesman said here on Tuesday that the Names of position holders would be declared on Wednesday (September 17) at 4 p.m.

However, the prize distribution ceremony for top-position holder students would be held on September 18 at 9 a.m. at Shehzad Hall of Divisional Model College Faisalabad.

Divisional Commissioner Raja Jahangir Anwar would grace the occasion as chief guest while Secretary Board Dr. Habib-ur-Rehman, Controller Examinations Dr. Muhammad Jafar Ali, principals, teachers, parents, and leading figures from the education sector would also participate in it.

He said that the position holders would be awarded medals, cash prizes and certificates.

On September 18, Divisional Commissioner Raja Jahangir Anwar would formally upload the inter result on board’s website, www.bisefsd.edu.pk by pressing a button on the laptop, he added.

Meanwhile, Secretary Board Dr. Habib-ur-Rehman said that the inter results have been prepared through syndicate marking under the SOPs issued by the Government of Punjab to ensure accuracy and transparency.

The inter results would be free of errors while for further details or queries, the candidates should contact the office of Controller Examinations Dr. Muhammad Jafar Ali through telephone number 041-9330366, he added.

