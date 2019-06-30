(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Youth Affairs programme (PMYA) has finalized all out efforts to enable one million youth of the country to gain maximum benefits of "Prime Minister Kamyab Jawan Program" in its first phase.

`Prime Minister Kamyab Jawan Programme' was a well devised scheme to economically empower the bulge of youth deprived of better livelihood and income opportunities.

According to an official, the main agenda under Kamyab Jawan Program would be to focus on micro and small enterprise lending financial literacy, career development and employment pathways, start up internships, scholarships and fellowships, promotions, business incubation and business acceleration, technical and vocational digital skills, public and private partnership and entrepreneurship.

He said in the first phase around one million youngsters would be selected for placement in different programmes according to their abilities. As per the core objective of Kamyab Jawan Programme, the beneficiaries would be unemployed, uneducated, minorities' cohorts particularly those hailing from remote areas, he added. At present, he said, there was no such scheme to engage youth with such out of the box viable economic opportunities providing them good income opportunities.

He advised youth that the initiative was designed for facilitating them and they should come forward to fully avail this opportunity.

//778