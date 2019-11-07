UrduPoint.com
All Set To Celebrate 12 Rabi Ul Awal On Sunday

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 07th November 2019 | 06:50 PM

The district administration has completed all arrangements to celebrate 12th Rabi ul Awal on Sunday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2019 ) :The district administration has completed all arrangements to celebrate 12th Rabi ul Awal on Sunday.

A meeting was held here in this regard with the district peace committee in which all stake holders, including religious nominees, officials of law enforcement agencies and other concerned officials participated.

The meeting chaired by the Deputy Commissioner Asia Gul stressed all participants to ensure peace during the month of Rabi Ul Awal and also make fool proof security arrangements across area.

The DC said that life of the Holy Prophet Peace be upon him (PBUH) is a path of success for human being and all Muslim community was participating to mark the day adding that celebrations have been started from 1st Rabi ul Awal and to be continued during the month.

She directed officials concerned to ensure cleanliness arrangements on the procession routs and gathering places.

Al concerned quarters would ensure their assigned duties on the eve while Tehsil Municipal Corporation (TMC) office would ensure cleanliness of the city while asked WAPDA officials to avoid load shedding on 12th and remove hanging cables from all routs.

She said that Police and volunteers of Civil Defense department would provide security in their respective areas and a traffic plan has also been prepared for the eve.

A main procession of 12 Rabi ul Awal would be started from Jamia Masque Hamid Ali Shah at 8 am and to be returned to starting point after 2 pm.

