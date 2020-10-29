UrduPoint.com
All Set To Celebrate 12th Rabiul Awal

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 29th October 2020 | 05:20 PM

All set to celebrate 12th Rabiul Awal

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2020 ) :All preparations have been completed to celebrate 12th Rabiul Awal, the birthday anniversary of the last Holy Prophet Muhammad (SAW) with great religious enthusiasm across Khyber Pakthunkhwa on Friday.

The day would dawn with special prayers in mosques for progress and prosperity of Pakistan and independence of all Muslims occupied territories including Indian Illegally Occupied Jummu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and Palestine.

October 30 has been declared as public holding in KP and all government and private offices would remain close.

In Peshawar, all major buildings, markets, bazaars and shopping malls including Governor House, Chief Minister House, Provincial Assembly Building, Islamia College Peshawar, Balahisar Fort, Deans Trade Centre, FC Office, PC Hotel, Qisakhwani bazaar, Ghanta Ghar and Chowk e Yadgar were artistically illuminated by people to express their immeasurable love and pay respect to the last Prophet of Allah on His birthday anniversary.

The major Melad's procession would be taken out from Milad Chowk Rampura Gata in Hashtnagri and would pass through prescribed routes. The people would recite Doroodo-Salam on the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

The provincial government, civil society, educational institutions and others national building organizations have finalized programmes in connection with 12th Rabiul Awal.

The tv channels would air special programs and newspapers would issue special supplements to pay respect to the last Prophet of Allah Almighty.

