All set to celebrate 147th birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam with zeal and fervor in AJK

MIRPUR ( AJK) : Dec 24 (APP) :, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 24th Dec, 2023) All is set to celebrate the 147th birth anniversary of the Father of the Nation, founder of Pakistan, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah on Monday, 25th of December with full zeal and fervor in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

Special programs have been arranged by various social, political, governmental and non-governmental organizations and forums to celebrate the birth day of the founder of Pakistan with great enthusiasm and devotion.

“In Mirpur, major ceremony to pay glorious tributes to the Father of the Nation will be held under the auspices of the state-run National Events Organizing Committee with the coordination of various social and political organization to pay rich tributes to the Father of the Nation for his life-time services for the accomplishment of the dream of the emergence of separate homeland of the Muslims of the sub-continent – Pakistan”, sources told APP here on Sunday. “A grand Quaid’s birthday cake cutting ceremony will be held to mark the birth anniversary”, the sources added.

Another ceremony to celebrate the birthday of the founder of Pakistani will be hosted by Shoukat Majeed Mallick, Secretary Information (Retd) AJK government and son of (Late) Justice (Retd) Abdul Majeed Mallick, with cake cutting ceremony to mark the birthday of the great leader who realized the emergence of a separate homeland of the Muslims of the subcontinent under his sole vibrant leadership.

The day will dawn with special prayers in mosques for the integrity, solidarity and prosperity of Pakistan and AJK, freedom of all occupied Muslim homelands including occupied Jammu Kashmir from the Indian yoke and bleeding Palestine from Israel's yoke.

Similar special ceremonies will also be organized by various social, political and intellectual organizations in all district and tehsil headquarters of Azad Jammu Kashmir to celebrate the day.

Speakers, on this occasion, will pay glorious tributes to the great leader and founder of Pakistan besides highlighting his hectic life, ideas and achievements which led to the emergence of separate homeland for the Muslims of the Subcontinent.