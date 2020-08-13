All set to celebrate 74th Independence Day in befitting manner on Friday

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2020 ):All the arrangements have been finalized by Rawalpindi District Administration, District Police, City Traffic Police, Punjab Emergency Service, Rescue-1122 and Civil Defence as the region is all set to celebrate Independence Day in befitting manner on Aug 14, Friday.

On the eve of 74th Independence Day of Pakistan, the citizens will celebrate Jashan-e-Azadi with full zeal and enthusiasm and the preparations to mark the day in a befitting manner were in full swing here on Thursday.

With the start of August, Jashan-e-Azadi preparations were started here in every nook and corner of the city to celebrate Independence Day with great enthusiasm and national fervor.

All the main buildings including Rawalpindi Railway Station, Rawalpindi and Chaklala Cantonment Board offices, Askari Plaza, Mall Road, Metro Track, Murree Road, RDA, WASA buildings, National Bank Saddar Main Branch, Bank Road, Mall Road and several other areas were decorated to mark the Independence Day.

The buildings were being illuminated and a number of colourful activities have also been planned to mark this occasion with great enthusiasm. Different public and private departments will hold special functions and activities including seminars, discussion programmes, photographic exhibitions, painting, poetry, national songs and debate competitions with the focus on acknowledging the contribution of leaders of Pakistan movement and sacrifices of national heroes.

The printers and makers of buntings, flags, banners and badges were fully engaged in their business. Jashan-e-Azadi preparations reached at its peak on Thursday and the citizens are getting ready to celebrate the Independence Day with zeal and zest. The most enthusiastic are children who are busy collecting stickers, badges and also beautifying their bicycles with special stickers inscribed with messages of Independence Day.

The makers of buntings, flags, banners and badges were working round the clock to meet demand as well as supplying to other adjoining areas of the city. Rawalpindi Arts Council (RAC) arranged artisans exhibition, photographic exhibitions and other activities to mark Independence Day.

A number of stalls carrying bunting, flags, badges, Azadi dresses, toys and other accessories were set up in all commercial areas of the city to attract youth and children. Many food outlets had offered Azadi deals with special discount upto 70 percent to attract food lovers while different boutiques and shops also offered huge variety of Azadi dresses.

"We have planned to wear Azadi dresses of green and white colour, bangles and badges and visit some recreational places if the weather remains pleasant," said Asifa.

She further said, "Like every year, this year too, we will mark our Independence Day with patriotic zeal." The city district government has also chalked out a plan in this regard. A number of stalls with buntings, flags, badges and other items were established in main city markets including Tench Bhatta, Saddar Bazaar, Raja Bazaar, Urdu Bazaar, Benazir Bhutto Road, Banni Market and other areas of the city.

The day would dawn with special prayers in mosques for the integrity, solidarity and development of Pakistan.

The day is celebrated across the country with flag raising ceremonies, tributes to the national heroes and fireworks taking place.

Nowadays, national songs are in the air which gives the message that whole the nation is united. The national flags are being hoisted at the important buildings to celebrate the day with befitting manners. Special prizes on this occasion are awarded to those who decorate and illuminate their building beautifully.

Rescue 1122, Rawalpindi District Police and City Traffic Police have devised their plans. Rawalpindi Police has decided to deploy over 1600 police personnel on Independence Day under the supervision of SPs, DSPs and Inspectors. The force will counter one-wheeling, aerial firing, fireworks, louder speaker and hooliganism on Aug 14.

Dolphin Squad, Police Response Unit (PRU) teams and district police will stop unlawful activities near parks, main roads and other recreational spots. They will also coordinate with traffic police for the purpose. Over 1300 cops will be deployed for security duty of the parks and control one-wheeling and rash driving. 37 police pickets will be set up in different areas of the district to check one-wheeling and rash driving.

Police will also set up nine special pickets in Murree, deploying over 300 police personnel under the supervision of Superintendent Police Saddar Zia ud Din Ahmed to facilitate the tourists.

The City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi have also finalized arrangements to check one-wheeling and other violations of traffic rules during Independence Day celebrations.

According to a CTP spokesman, CTP on the directives of Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi Syed Ali Akbar have constituted six special squads comprising Warden Officers, Traffic Wardens and Assistant Wardens to check one-wheeling on city roads on Independence Day. The squads would be deployed on city roads to stop bikers indulging in one wheeling.

He said the citizens particularly parents should come forward and play an active role to curb the activity as one wheeling, rash and negligent driving were the main causes for fatal accidents.

Events commemorating Independence Day were began at Rawalpindi Arts Council (RAC) on Aug 8 and the program will continue until Aug 14, Friday.

An exhibition of works by artists from the Potohar region titled 'Beautiful Pakistan' was held on the first day. A national song competition was held on Aug 10 wherein, budding singers between the ages of eight to 15 to 25 participated. The council's building was beautifully decorated on Aug 10. Special lectures were held on Aug 11 to pay tribute to the heroes of Tehreek-e-Pakistan. A rare photographs of migration was exhibited, under the title, Journey of Hope. A flag-raising ceremony would be held on Aug 14 in which national songs would be sung, RAC Director Waqar Ahmed said.

Senior Judge, Lahore High Court (LHC), Rawalpindi Bench, Justice Anwar-ul-Haq Panu, will be the chief guest at a flag hoisting ceremony which will be organized on Friday at LHC, Rwp Bench, to mark the Independence Day.

Deputy Commissioner, Rawalpindi, Capt. Anwar ul Haq will be chief guest at a flag hoisting ceremony, to be organized on Friday in connection with Independence Day celebrations at Govt. Viqar un Nisa Girl College, Rawalpindi. A seminar will also be held in the Auditorium of the college.