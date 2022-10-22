UrduPoint.com

All Set To Celebrate 75th Founding Anniversary Of AJK Government On October 24

Faizan Hashmi Published October 22, 2022 | 10:40 AM

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2022 ) : Oct 22 (APP):All is set to celebrate the 75th founding day of the emergence of Azad government of the State of Jammu & Kashmir on October 24 in a befitting manner.

As in all previous years, the historical day of exceptional significance will be celebrated with the renewal of the pledge to continue the Kashmir freedom struggle till it reaches to its logical end through the liberation of the Indian Illegally occupied part of the internationally-acknowledged disputed Himalayan State - besides to lend all of the due contributions for the speedy progress and prosperity of the liberated territory of AJK.

This year too, the anniversary of the emergence of the AJK government is being observed when India, through her shameful, forced, sinister unlawful act of August 5, three years ago, scrapped the special status of the internationally-acknowledged disputed Himalayan state of Jammu & Kashmir through abrogating article 370 and 35-A of her own constitution by blatantly defying the United Nations Resolutions on Kashmir which determine the grant of the right of self-determination to the people of the disputed Jammu & Kashmir state through a free and fair plebiscite granting Kashmiris the above right to decide about their destiny.

The Founding Day of Azad Jammu Kashmir government is observed every year to celebrate the founding anniversary of Azad Jammu Kashmir government formed this day 73 years ago on October 24, 1947 after the AJK territory was got liberated by the valiant sons of the soil from the clutches of the India-backed despotic Dogra rule.

Chairman District National Events Organizing Committee and Deputy Commissioner Ch.

Amjad Iqbal told APP that special ceremonies will be held in all ten districts of Azad Jammu Kashmir to celebrate the day with simplicity.

Speakers will highlight the historic significance of the founding day. Besides 'Fateh' will be offered for the Kashmiri martyrs besides offering special prayers for the early success of the Jammu & Kashmir freedom movement as well as the progress and prosperity of AJK State.

The day will dawn with special prayers for the early success of the Kashmir freedom movement, as well as for the stability and prosperity of Pakistan, the ultimate destination of the people of Jammu and Kashmir, who (Kashmiris) had attached their destiny with it, the day they raised their voice against the India-backed Dogra regime 75 years ago. It will be followed by rallies in various parts of AJK being organized by public and private organizations to commemorate the day.

In Mirpur special ceremonies would be held to observe the Foundation Day of AJK government under the auspices of various social, political and public representative organizations under the fold of the National Events Organizing Committee on October 24 across AJK.

Major Pakistan and AJK national flags hoisting ceremonies will be held at Municipal Corporation Mirpur lawn at 09.00 am.

According to the organizers, special meetings including seminars and symposia will the hallmark of the founding day of AJK being observed throughout the liberated territory with total deep sympathies of their brethren on the other side of the line of control renewing the pledge to achieve the right of self-determination at all costs.

