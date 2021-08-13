UrduPoint.com

All Set To Celebrate 75th Independence Day On Saturday In Befitting Manner

Fri 13th August 2021

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2021 ) :The residents of the twin cities, Islamabad and Rawalpindi are all set to celebrate the 75th Independence Day on Saturday in a befitting manner.

Like other parts of the country, preparations for the 75th Independence Day are in full swing here in twin cities as the national flags, buntings, and badges are selling like hot cake.

The printers and makers of buntings, flags, banners, and badges are fully engaged in their business as Jashan-e-Azadi preparations are at their peak and the citizens are getting ready to celebrate Independence Day on Aug 14 with great enthusiasm and national zeal.

The twin cities turned green and white with flags and buntings while brightly illuminated buildings and localities gave a festive look.

The air was ringing with sounds of national songs promoting unity among the diverse cultures of the motherland.

All the arrangements have been finalized by the departments concerned including Rawalpindi District Administration, District Police, City Traffic Police, Punjab Emergency Service, Rescue-1122, and Civil Defence as the region is all set to celebrate Independence Day on Saturday.

According to roadside vendors, the most enthusiastic are the children who are busy collecting badges and also beautifying their bicycles with special stickers inscribed with messages of Independence Day.

The shopkeepers and footpath vendors had set up their temporary stalls with the start of August where people are seen in crowds busy buying things at cheaper rates.

Decorative items are in high demand these days including national flags, multi-colored garlands, badges, 'Minar-e-Pakistan' models, and portraits of the Quaid-e-Azam and national heroes.

With the start of August, Jashan-e-Azadi preparations were started here in every nook and corner of the city to celebrate Independence Day with great enthusiasm and national fervor. All the main buildings were decorated to mark Independence Day.

The buildings were being illuminated and a number of colorful activities have also been planned to mark this occasion with great enthusiasm. Different public and private departments will hold special functions and activities including seminars, discussion programs, photographic exhibitions, painting, poetry, national songs, and debate competitions with the focus on acknowledging the contribution of leaders of the Pakistan movement and sacrifices of national heroes.

The printers and makers of buntings, flags, banners, and badges were fully engaged in their business.

Rawalpindi Arts Council (RAC) arranged a photographic exhibition and other activities to mark Independence Day.

A number of stalls with buntings, flags, badges, and other items were established in main city markets including Tench Bhatta, Lalkurti, Saddar, Moti, Raja, and urdu Bazaars, Benazir Bhutto Road, Bunni Market, Satellite Town, Sadiqabad, and other areas of the city.

The national flags are being hoisted at the important buildings to celebrate the day with befitting manners. A colorful flag hoisting ceremony will be held here at the Commissioner's Office on 14th August.

The authorities concerned of police have planned to deploy over 3,000 police officials all around Rawalpindi to avoid any untoward incident on Independence Day.

The police officials will also be deployed on the rooftops of buildings to monitor suspected movements on the occasion.

