All Set To Celebrate 75th Independence Day With Traditional Zeal, Fervour

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 07, 2022 | 08:30 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2022 ) :The people of Hyderabad are finalizing all preparations to celebrate the 75th Independence Day with traditional zeal, enthusiasm and renewed pledge to make the country more prosperous and strong among the world community.

The sale of national flags, banners and portraits of heroes of the Pakistan Movement has begun.

At some places, people have started displaying banners inscribed with slogans about Independence Day.

Various political and social welfare organizations would also stage rallies, seminars and symposia on Independence Day (August 14) where the speakers will highlight the importance of the day and the historic sacrifices rendered by the Muslims of the sub-continent for creation of a separate homeland.

Stalls have been set up at many places in the city, including Hyder Chowk, Latifabad, Qasimabad and Taluka rural, where purchase of the national flags, pictures of national heroes and green colored clothes was going on for celebrating 75th Independence Day of Pakistan.

