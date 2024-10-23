All set to celebrate 77th founding day anniversary of AJK govt on Thursday

MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 23rd Oct, 2024) All is set to celebrate the 77th founding day of the emergence of government of the State of Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) tomorrow (October 24) with a great enthusiasm and devotion coupled with the renewal of pledge to continue Kashmir freedom struggle till it reaches to its logical end through liberation of the Indian Illegally occupied part of the internationally-acknowledged disputed Himalayan State-besides to lend all of due contributions for the progress and prosperity of the liberated territory.

This year too, the anniversary of the emergence of the AJK government is being observed when India, through her shameful, forced and sinister unlawful act of August 5 (five years ago) scrapped the special status of the internationally-acknowledged disputed Himalayan state of Jammu & Kashmir through abrogating article 370 and 35-A of her own constitution by blatantly defying the United Nations Resolutions on Kashmir which determine the grant of right of self determination to the people of the Jammu & Kashmir state through a free and fair plebiscite granting Kashmiris the above right to decide about their destiny.

The founding day of Azad Jammu Kashmir government is observed every year to celebrate the founding anniversary of Azad Jammu and Kashmir government formed this day 76 years ago on October 24, 1947 after the AJK territory was got liberated by the valiant sons of the soil from the clutches of the India-backed despotic Dogra rule.

Unveiling the programs scheduled for simple celebrations to observe the day in AJK, National Events Organizing Committee sources told APP here on Tuesday that special ceremonies would be held in all ten districts of Azad Jammu Kashmir to celebrate the day.

The speakers will highlight the historic significance of the founding day.

‘Fateha' will be offered for the Kashmiri martyrs besides offering special prayers for the early success of the Jammu & Kashmir freedom movement as well as progress and prosperity of AJK State.

"AJK government’s founding anniversary will be observed with prime focus to elaborate the due role of this base camp of the Kashmir freedom movement for raising the Kashmiris indigenous struggle for freedom at international level besides to reiterated complete solidarity with the people of the occupied Jammu Kashmir in their just and principled struggle for liberation of the motherland from Indian yoke", the sources said.

The day will dawn with special prayers for the early success of Kashmir freedom movement, as well as for the stability and prosperity of Pakistan, the ultimate destination of the people of Jammu and Kashmir, who (Kashmiris) had attached their destiny with it, the day they raised their voice against the India-backed Dogra regime 77 years ago.

It will be followed by rallies in various parts of AJK being organized by public and private organizations to commemorate the day.

In Mirpur, special ceremonies to observe the Foundation Day will be commemorated under the auspices of various social, political and public representative organizations and the National Events Organizing Committee.

Major Pakistan and AJK national flags hoisting ceremony will be held at Municipal Corporation Mirpur lawn at 9.00 a.m. The ceremony will be attended by local elected representatives besides senior officers of the divisional and district administrations and the city elite from all segments of the local civil society.

Identical ceremonies will be hosted in various other parts of this lake district inmost impressive manner to mark the founding day of the AJK government, and the people from all sections of the society will attend the events.

Through these ceremonies, Kashmiris will once again tell the world that they will continue their ongoing struggle for freedom till such time that the atrocities being committed against the innocent Kashmiris in Indian Illegally occupied Jammu Kashmir state (IIOJ&K) by the Indian occupational forces are brought to a permanent end.

“They will reiterate the true spirit of the objective of emergence of Azad government of the State of Jammu & Kashmir with the renewal of the pledge to make the area prosperous and also get their brethren in the valley freed from the Indian tyrannical rule”, the organizers said while unveiling the scheduled elaborated programs.

