All set to celebrate 81st Pakistan Day in KP with national enthusiasm despite of coronavirus

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2021 ) :Like others parts of the country, the 81st Pakistan Day would be celebrated across Khyber Pakthunkhwa including merged tribal districts (erstwhile Fata) with great national spirit and enthusiasm despite coronavirus pandemic on Tuesday.

The day would be dawned with special prayers in mosques for progress and prosperity of Pakistan, liberation Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) and eradication of COVID-19.

People of KP would renew their pledge to work with dedication and professional commitment in their selected fields besides pay rich tributes to national heroes of Pakistan Movement for their sacrifices.

In all 35 districts of KP including Peshawar, the people would commemorate the historic 'Lahore Resolution passed on March 23, 1940 that eventually led to creation of Pakistan within seven years of its adaptation on August 14, 1947. It would be public holiday in KP with 21-gun solutes in Peshawar at early morning.

The national flag would be hoisted atop of all important and historic buildings including KP Assembly, Islamia College Peshawar, University of Peshawar etc besides Government offices and buildings were decorated with colorful lights and buntings to mark the day with national zeal and enthusiasm.

Inspite of closures of education institutions in some districts due to 3rd wave of coronavirus, different virtual programmes would be held including debate, painting, poetry, articles and feature writing among students aimed at to create awareness among younger generation about importance of Pakistan Day and sacrifices rendered by forefathers for creation of Pakistan.

People prefer online shopping of famous brands in order to avoid risk of COVID-19 in Peshawar where great enthusiasm was being witnessed among children and youth buying national flags, badges, models and stickers in stalls established at different corners of the city to celebrate the day in most befitting manner.

The youth decorated their vehicles, motorcycles, cars and motorbikes while residents decorated their houses,bazaars and markets to express their love for the country.

Pakistan Day's events were also planned in all 35 districts from Chitral to D.I.Khan including seven tribal districts of erstwhile Fata where people would pay tributes to leaders of Pakistan Movement including Father of the Nation, Muhammad Ali Jinnah and National poet Philosopher, Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal for their matchless services for Pakistan.