All set to celebrate Azad Kashmir Founding Day on October 24

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2023) The 76th anniversary of the founding day of Azad Jammu and Kashmir will be celebrated on Tuesday (October 24) to commemorate the establishment of AJK state in 1947.

The day will be celebrated with traditional zest and national fervor all across the liberated territory of AJK with the renewed commitment to continue struggle till the freedom of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIJK) as per the UN Security Council resolutions.

The day will start with the presentation of 21-gun salute here in the state capital.

Special prayers will be offered in mosques for the prosperity of Pakistan and early liberation of IIOJK.

Special functions, flag hoisting and prayer ceremonies will be held at all district headquarters of the AJK state to mark the day.

AJK President, the Prime Minister, members of AJK Legislative Assembly and other Kashmiri leaders will address various events to mark the occasion.

Special tributes will be paid to the martyrs and heroes of the Kashmir liberation struggle with the pledge to never forget their enormous sacrifices.

The day is observed to mark formation of the first revolutionary government set up under the leadership of ‘Ghazi-e- Millat’ Sardar Muhammad Ibrahim Khan.

Sardar Ibrahim chaired the historic meeting that adopted the resolution of Kashmir's accession to Pakistan in 1947 at his Srinagar residence.

AJK territory was liberated by the sons of the soil from the despotic Dogra rulers.

The pattern of the State of Azad Jammu and Kashmir is almost the same which is prevailing in Pakistan.

AJK has an independent Executive, Legislature and the Judiciary.

The AJK is a self-governing state with its own prime minister, president, a separate flag and its legislature.

The past 76 years has witnessed enormous development in almost every sphere of life in AJK.

Pakistan’s government has significantly contributed in improving the lives of its people, infrastructural development and establishing a democratic setup.

The AJK government’s role with the diplomatic support of the Government of Pakistan has been vital part of Kashmiris’ freedom struggle especially at international level

As per the international covenants Jammu and Kashmir, which is described as Jugular vein of Pakistan, is a disputed territory and as per the UNSC resolutions India cannot change the disputed status of Jammu and Kashmir.