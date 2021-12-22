All set to celebrate Christmas in federal capital

As Christmas around the corner, the christian community residing in federal capital is finalizing its preparations to mark this important occasion in befitting manner

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2021 ) :As Christmas around the corner, the christian community residing in Federal capital is finalizing its preparations to mark this important occasion in befitting manner. With every passing day since the advent of December till the eve of Christmas, the Christian community enthusiastically makes preparations to celebrate the festivity with a rejuvenated spirit through sharing the happiness of this joyous occasion with others.

The grand festival of Christian community will be marked through different activities ranging from the big official gatherings to cake cutting ceremonies at the level of small communities.

The youngsters studying in various educational institutions run by the churches are rehearsing for tableau and carols to present these on the day of Christmas to add more charm to this festival.

All young and old are visiting markets and Sunday Bazars of twin cities to do last minute shopping for themselves and their loved ones while youth looks seems to be more interested in decorating Christmas tree and buying Christmas cards and gifts to show their love to their family and friends.

"I have finalized my preparations for celebrating this years' Christmas festival with my family and friends. This festival has great significance for our whole community as this is the time to spread love among all", Samina, a house wife said.� "On this occasion, we should follow the philosophy of Jesus Christ which is based on love, brotherhood, peace and harmony to create a peaceful society and end hatred, prejudices and extremism", she said.

The main ritual of the Christmas celebration is decoration of Christmas tree to welcome the arrival of Santa Claus also known as Father Christmas.

The Christmas tree is usually decked with different ornaments including baubles, small bells painted gold or silver, stars of different shapes and sizes, pine cones, apples, candies, tinsel and balloons made from glass, metal, wood and ceramic.

An angel and star is often placed at the top of the tree representing the host of angels.� Younas Masih, a father of three children, said, "All my children are more excited to bring the decorated Christmas tree to home and invite all their friends to share their excitement and happiness".

He said, we have finalized all the preparations, bought dresses, shoes and accessories for the family and now we just have to buy some gifts and order cake before the Christmas day.

Asiya, a government employee said, "This year, the management of our office has arranged a high level gathering and cake cutting ceremony for all our colleagues belonged to the Christian community which is a source of happiness for us".

She said, "Sharing happiness with others on such occasion gives a sense of joy and contentment and we should collectively pray for the safety of all the citizens from the new wave of pandemic during our visits to churches".

Christmas is one of the biggest celebrations for the people belonging to the Christian faith. With the world becoming a global village, the spirit of Christmas crosses borders and people can see how enthusiastically the festival is celebrated at different places.

It has been observed that a number of stalls have been set up outside the Katchi Abadis where the majority of Christian community reside. The stalls owners have displayed variety of decorative ornaments as well as dress of Santa Claus which is the source of attraction for the youngsters and children.

Different brands and eateries in capital are also offering good discounts on the occasion of Christmas to attract more buyers.

