All set to celebrate Christmas on Wednesday; 5500 cops to be deployed to ensure security

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2024) The Christian community is all set to celebrate the grand festival of Christmas across Rawalpindi division and other parts of the country on Wednesday, while Rawalpindi district police have finalized security arrangements and 5500 policemen will be deployed to ensure security at churches and public places

Rawalpindi District Police have devised a foolproof security plan to avoid any untoward situation on the occasion of Christmas. Under the security plan, all churches have been divided into three categories, and police personnel, including Elite Force commandos, will be deployed to ensure foolproof security.

According to a police spokesman, no one would be allowed to park vehicles near churches. Walk-through gates would be installed at the entrances of the churches, and visitors would be checked through metal detectors.

He said the security duty at public places, including parks, would be made more effective, adding that security had also been tightened at the entry and exit points of the city, and special checking was ordered for this special occasion.

Over 2400 cops would be deployed on midnight service duty, while over 2500 police personnel would provide security on the Christmas day.

The spokesman said City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Syed Khalid Hamdani had directed the SPs, DSPs, and SHOs to ensure effective patrolling in their respective areas. Plain-clothed and well-equipped policemen would perform duties near churches and public places, he added.

The security of the churches would be monitored through closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras, while a control room has also been set up where all the departments concerned would work jointly to keep an eye on the security arrangements. Sharpshooters would also be deployed on the rooftops of different buildings, he added.

The Christian community has finalized all the preparations to mark this festivity, and they were just giving last-minute touches to their shopping and decorating Christmas trees.

In churches, special services would take place where prayers would be offered for peace, progress, and the prosperity of the country.

The festival of the Christian community would be marked through different activities ranging from big official gatherings to cake-cutting ceremonies, illuminating houses, and observing prayers in churches.

The cake-cutting ceremonies were held here at Police Lines, WASA, MCR, and in other departments in connection with Christmas celebrations.

The main attractions of the Christmas festival include traditions like Christmas trees, Santa Claus, carols, and gifts, which add charm to the festivity.

The main ritual of the Christmas celebration is the decoration of Christmas trees to welcome the arrival of Santa Claus, also known as Christmas Father.

It has been observed that a number of shopping malls and hotels in Rawalpindi have installed decked Christmas trees to attract visitors, especially children.