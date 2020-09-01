UrduPoint.com
All Set To Celebrate Defence Day In Befitting Manner

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 01st September 2020 | 05:38 PM

All set to celebrate Defence Day in befitting manner

People showing their love to motherland and armed forces have started preparations for celebrating Defence Day in a befitting manner on September 6

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2020 ) :People showing their love to motherland and armed forces have started preparations for celebrating Defence Day in a befitting manner on September 6 .

The Defence Day is celebrated every year on September 6 to pay homage and tribute to heroes of 1965 war with India when our armed forces with limited weaponry not only foiled attack of enemy forces but inflicted them humiliating defeat.

Elderly citizen who have seen the heroism of Pakistani armed forces and bravery of the entire nation in 1965 war , highlighted the importance of making young generation aware about sacrifices of armed forces for defending motherland and keeping intact its geographical and ideological sovereignty of the country.

Professor Khalid Usman, sharing hidden memories of 1965 war said that patriotism was running high when people came to know through radio broadcast about India attack on eastern borders.

" Everybody was ready to fight shoulder to shoulder with our army to protect country from enemy attack", he said.

He said that those nations could only prevail over adversaries whose younger generation remember sacrifices of their forefathers for independence of motherland and security forces for its protection from evil design of enemy countries.

Retired Colonel, Sajjad Ahemd alarming about the fifth generation warfare tactics said polluting young minds through propaganda and ideological warfare on social media tools were more dangerous than geographical attack on the country.

He said that purpose of celebrating defence day is to renew our pledge to give every sacrifices for the protection of country, besides telling youth about fighting spirit of armed forces in 1965 war and sacrifices of armed forces to eliminate terrorism from the country.

Government and non-government organizations have planned to hold seminar and rallies on the occasion of defence day.

Kohat University of Science and Technology (KUST), Government Post Graduate College Kohat, women colleges and schools have arranged programmes to pay tribute to martyrs and highlight importance of Defence Day in the national history.

Pakistan Army and Air force ( Pak Fazaia) have completed all preparations to celebrate Defence Day at Kohat cantonment and airbase.

