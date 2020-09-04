UrduPoint.com
All Set To Celebrate 'Defense Day' With Enthusiasm In Balochistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister Balochistan, Malik Adil Khan Bazai has said that all the arrangements have been finalized in the province for celebrating 'Defense Day' with great enthusiasm on September 6.

He stated that the day will dawn with special prayers in the mosques for the well-being and prosperity of the country.

He expressed these views while talking to APP on Friday.

Bazai said that nation stood by the side of Armed Forces in defense of the country, added that the entire nation have played an unforgettable role against eliminating terrorism.

He said that "Defense Day greets the martyrs of the country".

The day reminds us of our everlasting determination and bravery, he maintained.

The day would begin with 21-gun salute at provincial capital whereas `Fateha' and Quran Khawani will also be held for all those, who have laid their lives in the line to serve the nation, he added.

The enemy forces crossed international border in the darkness of night to attack Pakistan on September 6, but ever-vigilant armed forces, solidly backed by the nation, foiled the enemy's nefarious designs, he said.

The entire nation and Armed Forces of Pakistan commemorate September 6, to pay tribute to martyr for their supreme sacrifices.

He said that seminars and rallies would also be organized across the province aimed marking the Defense Day.

