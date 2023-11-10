Open Menu

All Set To Celebrate Diwali Across Northern Sindh

Sumaira FH Published November 10, 2023 | 08:05 PM

All set to celebrate Diwali across northern Sindh

The Hindu community of northern Sindh will celebrate their annual religious festival Diwali on Sunday night like other parts of the country

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2023) The Hindu community of northern Sindh will celebrate their annual religious festival Diwali on Sunday night like other parts of the country.

According to details, the Hindu community is all set to celebrate the event with religious fervor and enthusiasm by decorating their houses and temples with lighting and flowers.

Related Topics

Sindh Sunday Event All

Recent Stories

Provincial Election Commissioner Sindh reviews arr ..

Provincial Election Commissioner Sindh reviews arrangements for 2024 General Ele ..

1 hour ago
 Jamal Shah for preservation of cultural heritage w ..

Jamal Shah for preservation of cultural heritage with cooperation of provincial ..

1 hour ago
 Thal Jeep Rally: courts to remain closed in 3 dist ..

Thal Jeep Rally: courts to remain closed in 3 district on Nov 11

1 hour ago
 Alvi assures Mahmoud Abbas of Pakistan's continued ..

Alvi assures Mahmoud Abbas of Pakistan's continued support for Palestine cause

1 hour ago
 Power shutdown schedule

Power shutdown schedule

1 hour ago
 Mayor visits ongoing construction site of Auto Bha ..

Mayor visits ongoing construction site of Auto Bhan Ring Road project

1 hour ago
Leverkusen's Grimaldo among new faces in Spain squ ..

Leverkusen's Grimaldo among new faces in Spain squad

1 hour ago
 Palestinians say deadly strike hit Gaza Hospital

Palestinians say deadly strike hit Gaza Hospital

1 hour ago
 District sports office SBA organized exhibitory ma ..

District sports office SBA organized exhibitory matches of football, hockey

1 hour ago
 Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi takes ..

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi takes notice of markets’ closure

1 hour ago
 Xi, Biden to meet next week to 'stabilize' ties, U ..

Xi, Biden to meet next week to 'stabilize' ties, US says

1 hour ago
 Bank deposits reached an all-time high

Bank deposits reached an all-time high

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan