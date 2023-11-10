All set to celebrate Diwali across northern Sindh

The Hindu community of northern Sindh will celebrate their annual religious festival Diwali on Sunday night like other parts of the country

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2023) The Hindu community of northern Sindh will celebrate their annual religious festival Diwali on Sunday night like other parts of the country.

According to details, the Hindu community is all set to celebrate the event with religious fervor and enthusiasm by decorating their houses and temples with lighting and flowers.