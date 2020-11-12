UrduPoint.com
All Set To Celebrate Diwali In Northern Sindh

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 12th November 2020 | 05:30 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2020 ) :The Hindu residents of northern Sindh have completed all arrangements to celebrate three-day Diwali festival on Saturday.

The main festival of Diwali will be held at the Sadhu Bela Temple Sukkur, with similar programmes at other small temples, A ceremony is also scheduled to be held in the Khairpur district. Member National Assembly (MNA) Dr Nafeesa Shah would attend the ceremony.

President Hindu Council Sukkur Mukhi Aishwar Lal said the Hindu community settled in other parts of the northern Sindh including Ghotki, Kashmore, Shikarpur, Jaccababad and other districts had also chalked out elaborate programmes to celebrate the festival in a befitting manner.

Senator Islamuddin Shaikh, ex Mayor Sukkur Barrister Arslan Shaikh and others extended greetings to the Hindu community on Diwali.

They said the Hindu community had played a vital role in the development of the country by giving sacrifices in every critical moment.

