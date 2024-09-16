All set to celebrate Eid Milad un Nabi (PBUH) on Tuesday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2024) All the arrangements are being finalized to celebrate the Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) on 12th of Rabi-ul-Awwal on Tuesday (Sept 17), to mark the birthday of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) with religious fervor and enthusiasm.

Rawalpindi city has been decorated beautifully and the preparations are in full swing to celebrate the birth of Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) in a befitting manner.

The roads, streets and buildings in Rawalpindi district have been decorated by the faithful with colourful lights and buntings.

A number of programmes are being chalked out to celebrate the birth of Holy Prophet (PBUH) with great reverence and devotion. Different Naat committees in the city are organizing Naat competitions to celebrate 12 Rabi-ul-Awwal.

Like every year, the government and religious organizations have planned a number of activities to celebrate the annual event.

As a tradition, Milad-un-Nabi processions would be held in all areas of Rawalpindi district.

Strict Security arrangements are also being finalized to ensure security of the processions of Eid Milad-un-Nabi.

Punjab Government had directed all District and Tehsil administration officers to take strict security measures in this regard.

In this connection the main procession of Milad-un-Nabi would start in the morning from Bunni Chowk and after passing from Circular road, Waris Khan, Murree Road, Committee Chowk, Iqbal Road, Fowara Chowk, Raja Bazaar, would end at central Jamia Mosque Rawalpindi.

The district administration has set up a control room for the surveillance of the processions and reviewing security arrangement.

The entry of tractor trolley, trucks and other heavy vehicles would be prohibited at the route of the main procession.

The Ulema and people belonging to different sects have been taken on board and urged to play their role in maintaining law and order and foil nefarious designs of the miscreants.

Provincial Health Minister, Khawaja Salman Rafique chairing a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Law and Order here the other day said that foolproof security arrangements have been finalized for Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH).

The Chairman Cabinet Committee and Provincial Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafiq on the occasion said that the Punjab government had made arrangements to provide drinks and sweets to the people on Eid Milad un Nabi across Punjab.

Eid Milad un Nabi (PBUH), the birth of the Holy Prophet would be celebrated with full devotion, Khwaja Salman Rafiq said.

No new innovation would be allowed for peaceful celebration of Eid Milad, he added.

All the arrangements were being completed in consultation with peace committees across the province, he said and informed, best possible security arrangements were finalized for Milad celebrations.

City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani said that foolproof security arrangements have been finalized for Eid Milad un Nabi (PBUH), which would be observed with religious fervor and reverence.

More than 5,000 police officers and jawans would be deployed for security duties across the city, he added.

Additionally, over 450 officers and traffic wardens would manage traffic flow effectively.

The CPO said, “Security arrangements have been made for 108 processions, including the central main procession. For the central procession, more than 2,400 officers will be on duty, while over 2,600 officers will be assigned to guard the other 107 processions.”

Walk-through gates would be installed at the entry points of the processions, and all participants would undergo thorough body searches before entering, he said.

The CPO informed that snipers would also be deployed on rooftops to monitor the situation closely. To further ensure safety, streets, roads, and routes leading to the procession would be sealed, he said.

Senior police officers have been directed to remain active and all police stations would be actively involved in providing security and patrolling during the processions, the CPO emphasized.

All available resources would be utilized to ensure foolproof security on Eid Milad-un-Nabi, he added.