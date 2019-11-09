All set to celebrate Eid Milad un Nabi (PBUH) across AJK with full religious zeal and fervor

All is set to celebrate Eid Milaad-un-Nabi (P.B.U.H), the Birth Day of the last Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) in Azad Jammu & Kashmiron on Sunday with full religious zeal and fervor

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2019 ) : All is set to celebrate Eid Milaad-un-Nabi (P.B.U.H), the Birth Day of the last Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) in Azad Jammu & Kashmiron on Sunday with full religious zeal and fervor.

Adequate arrangements have been completed to celebrate the sacred day with religious enthusiasm and devotion.

The Eid Milaad-un-Nabi (PBUH) processions will be taken out and `Mahaafil-e-Milad' will be held in all small and major towns and cities across Azad Jammu Kashmir to celebrate the sanctified day and an icon of exceptional religious significance in over 1400 years old Islamic history.

Major ceremonies to celebrate the day will be held at the capital city of Muzaffarabad as well as in Mirpur, Kotli, Bagh, Rawalakot, Palandri, Bhimber and Neelam valley, Haveili and Hattiyan districts besides at all tehsil headquarters, towns and villages throughout the liberated territory.

Religious scholars including Ulema and other speakers will pay glowing tributes to the last prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) for His great and remarkable services of giving a right direction to the humanity through conveying and flourishing the message of Allah Almighty particularly for the Muslim Ummah besides upholding the teachings of islam.

Eid Milaad un Nabi (PBUH) processions and rallies will be taken out from various parts of Mirpur city and other parts of the district, which will be the hallmark of the sacred day. All the processions will later join the main procession to be taken out from Markazi Jamia Mosque Allama Iqbal Road.

A large number of people from all walks of life will join the procession to celebrate the birth day of Sarwar-e-Konain, Khatim-un-Nabaeen Hazrat Muhammad Mustafa (PBUH) with full religious enthusiasm and devotion. Ulema and scholars in their sermons will pay glorious tributes to the last Prophet Hazrat Muhammad Mustafa (PBUH). The milk and soft drinks sabeels will be set up by various organizations along the entire routes of the Milaad processions in the city and rest of the district. Cooked food will be distributed among the people including poor, orphans and down trodden to mark the jubilation over the sacred day of Eid Milaad un Nabi (PBUH).

All the three radio stations of Azad Kashmir in Mirpur, Tararkheil and Muzaffarabad will air special programs depicting Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH), the life and sayings of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him).

The city streets and roads including bazars and shopping centers have been beautifully decorated with lights and colorful banners depicting the writings about celebration of the Birth Day of the last Prophet, Muhammad (PBUH).

Gates have been erected at all major roads and streets in all small and major towns in connection with Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) celebrations.

At night, all private and public buildings are being beautifully illuminated with colored lights on this occasion to express jubilation over the sacred day.

