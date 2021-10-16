UrduPoint.com

All Set To Celebrate Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) In Northern Sindh

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 16th October 2021 | 07:20 PM

All set to celebrate Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) in northern Sindh

Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) would be observed in northern Sindh on Tuesday with religious reverence and fervour, renewing the pledge to follow the true teachings of the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (SAW).

The day will begin with special prayers for development, safety, peace, unity and brotherhood amongst the followers of Holy Prophet (SAW). It would be a public holiday.

The special security arrangements would be made to maintain law and order across the northern Sindh on the occasion of 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal.

Naat khawani and processions have been planned by various social and religious organizations to express devotion and pay tribute to the Prophet Muhammad (SAW) on his birth anniversary.

Newspapers and magazines would publish special supplements, while television channels and radio stations would arrange special `Naatia Mushairas' and quiz programmes on Seerat-e-Mustafa (SAW).

All major government and private buildings, residential plazas, markets, Masajids, roundabouts have been tastefully decorated. Mahafil-e-Milad and public meetings will be held in different parts of the country, while faithfuls would actively participate in the programmes organised by different local, religious and social organisations.

The district administrations of the Sukkur, Khairpur, Ghotki, Shikarpur, Jaccababad, Kashmore- Kandhkot and other districts and police have also been directed to take extra security for avoiding any untoward incident.

