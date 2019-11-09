UrduPoint.com
All Set To Celebrate Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW)

All set to celebrate Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW)

All security and administrative arrangements have been completed to celebrate 'Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW)' in a peaceful manner

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2019 ) :All security and administrative arrangements have been completed to celebrate 'Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW)' in a peaceful manner.

This was stated by Divisional Commissioner Mehmood Javed Bhatti while addressing a meeting of 'Divisional Peace Committee' held at Circuit House here on Saturday.

The Divisional Commissioner welcomed the members of Divisional Peace Committee and appreciated the remarkable services and vibrant role of Ulema for maintaining social peace and religious harmony. He informed that the security and administrative arrangements had been improved keeping in view the suggestions of Ulema. He appealed for continuing efforts for promoting unity and religious harmony by the Ulema through their sermons.

RPO Ghulam Mehmud Dogar appreciated the exemplary cooperation of the members of Peace Committee. He emphasized on keeping discipline and abiding the law while celebrating the Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW).

During the meeting, members of the Peace Committee assured their full cooperation on the occasion of Eid Meladun Nabi (SAW).

Parliamentarians Nawab Shair Waseer, Latif Nazar,Shakeel Shahid, Firdous Rai were present.

Pir Ibrahim Sialvi, Mufti Muhammad Zia Madni, Aslam Bhalli, Molana Hafeez, Saeed Ahmad Butt also attended the metting.

At the end of the meeting, prayers for the peace, prosperity and development of the country & nation were offered.

