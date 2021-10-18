UrduPoint.com

All Set To Celebrate Eid Milad-Un-Nabi (SAWW) With Religious Enthusiasm In KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2021 ) :People of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including of merged tribal districts are all set to celebrate Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAWW) with great religious enthusiasm on Tuesday.

The day would dawn with 21-gun salute to be presented at the provincial capital followed by special prayers in Masajid for progress and prosperity of Pakistan and freedom of the Indian Illegally Occupied Jummu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

All Government Departments, private organizations, schools, colleges and universities besides public buildings including Governor House Peshawar, Chief Minister House, Islamia College, Peshawar Museum, Deans Trade Centre, Edwards College, University of Peshawar, Bala Hisar Fort, Radio Pakistan, ptv Centre, Peshawar Development Authority, Peshawar High Court, Supreme Court's Building, Dil Jan Plaza and Ghanta Ghar etc have artistically been illuminated in connection with Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAWW) celebrations.

The Governor House, Peshawar has been opened for people and families in connection with Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAWW) celebrations. A large number of people, women, children, students and senior citizens have visited the Governor House where they enjoyed walking on sprawling lawns of the colonial-era building.

On this occasion, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman mingled with the visitors, students and children. The Governor House would remain open for general public and families for three days (Sunday-Tuesday) where special 'Hamad and Naat' programs would be held.

In line of the Prime Minister's instructions, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has decided to celebrate Ashra-e-Rahmatul-Lil Aalameen (SAWW) and Eid Miladun Nabi (SAWW) with religious enthusiasm across the province.

The provincial government has chalked out a comprehensive plan of activities with direction to all the Divisional Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners to implement the Milad's plan in letter and spirit. People decorated their vehicles with green flags to express their immeasurable love with the last Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) of Allah Almighty.

The preparations for Eid Milad-un Nabi (SAWW) in all seven tribal districts including South Waziristan, North Waziristan, Khyber, Orakzai, Kurram, Mohmand and Bajaur have reached to its peak where tribesmen decorated their houses, bungalows, bazaars and vehicles looking festive look.

The KP governor has announced public holiday on October 19 and all Govt and private departments would remained closed. Main Milad's processions would be taken out from Milad Chowk Hashtnagri and Gul Bahar and would pass on the prescribed routes where people would offer Dorood o Salam and Naat.

Insaf Traders KP would also take out Mild rally with 80 decorated vehicles starting from Hasthnagri Chowk and would reach to Hayatabad on Tuesday.

