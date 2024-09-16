All set to celebrate Eid Miladun Nabi with great religious enthusiasm in KP

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2024) In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, all preparations have been completed to celebrate Eid Miladun Nabi, the birthday anniversary of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) with great respect and veneration on Tuesday.

All major buildings, houses, bungalows, markets and historical sites have been artistically illuminated by people to express their immeasurable love with the holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) who was sent as Rehmatul Lilalameen (mercy for entire humanity).

Like elsewhere in the country, the day would be celebrated across the province including the merged tribal districts of erstwhile Fata commencing with special prayers in mosques for the progress and prosperity of the country and the entire Muslim Ummah.

With the day being declared a public holiday throughout the province on Tuesday, elaborate arrangements have been made to celebrate the momentous occasion in a befitting manner.

In Peshawar, the main procession would be taken out from Milad Chowk Rampura Gate under an aegis of Idara Tableeg e islam led by former minister, Syed Zahir Ali Shah where people of all walks of life including religious scholars would pay rich and glowing tributes to the matchless services of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) for mankind.

Similarly, another major function would also be held at Gul Bahar Peshawar to be organised by Syed Inayat Ali Shah on Tuesday where people would offer Naat and Darood Sharif to express their immeasurable love for the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

Citizens of Peshawar have also illuminated their houses, bungalows, bazaars, markets, mosques and offices with colourful lights and green flag buntings.

Large banners and gigantic billboards have been put up across the length and breadth of Peshawar by people, traders and religious scholars.

The government, semi-government organisations, educational institutes, and social and religious organizations planned special programmes and other activities on the joyous occasion of the 12th Rabiul Awwal.

They finalised different programmes for holding Naat and Darood-o-Salam competitions. The owners of buses, trucks, taxis, and motorcycles also decorated their vehicles artistically to pay great homage to the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

Ulema and religious scholars have been invited to various programmes in villages, towns and cities to inform and educate children about the universal teachings of Allah’s last Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and highlight His matchless services for humanity.

Naat Khawani, declamation contests in Govt and private schools are being held across the province.

Vendors have also established stalls at every nook and corner of the province besides procession routes in Peshawar, offering banners, badges, stickers and flags to the people.

The masses are also distributing sweets and halwa besides gifts among relatives, poor and needy masses in connection with the great day.

