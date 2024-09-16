Open Menu

All Set To Celebrate Eid Miladun Nabi With Religious Fervour

Faizan Hashmi Published September 16, 2024 | 12:50 PM

All set to celebrate Eid Miladun Nabi with religious fervour

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2024) Like other parts of the country, Eid Milad-ul-Nabi (PBUH) will be celebrated

with religious fervour and devotion on September 17 in the provincial capital.

The government has announced a public holiday across the country in this

connection.

To mark the day, various seminars, conferences and Naat gatherings would

be organised to shed light on the life and teachings of Holy Prophet (PBUH)

while processions will also be taken out in the city.

Public and private buildings, streets, markets and mosques have been decorated

tastefully with fascinating lights, green flags and lanterns, arches and decorative

doors have also been installed in many markets, avenues and highways.

The lovers are expressing their devotion to the holy Prophet (PBUH) by

making beautiful models of Kaaba and Masjid Nabvi.

The Punjab Police have finalized foolproof security arrangements to mark

the event. More than 55,000 officers and staff would be deployed for security

of 1,581 meetings and 2,467 processions across the province.

According to Punjab Police data, 255 processions and more than 225 Milad

gatherings would be held in Lahore on Eid Milad-un-Nabi, while more than

10,000 officers, officials and volunteers would perform security duties in the city.

