UrduPoint.com

All Set To Celebrate Eid Ul Adha In Kashmir With Full Religious Zeal And Fervor Today

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 09, 2022 | 10:03 PM

All set to celebrate Eid ul Adha in Kashmir with full religious zeal and fervor today

The people of Jammu and Kashmir dwelling both sides of the line of control are all set to celebrate Eidul Adha with traditional religious zeal and fervor on Sunday

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2022 ) :The people of Jammu and Kashmir dwelling both sides of the line of control are all set to celebrate Eidul Adha with traditional religious zeal and fervor on Sunday.

The day will begin with special prayers in the mosques for the stability, integrity, unity and solidarity of the Muslim Ummah, progress and prosperity of Pakistan and Azad Jammu & Kashmir and the liberation of Indian Illegally occupied Jammu Kashmir.

The Indian occupational forces have denied denied access to hold Eid prayer congregations at open places besides locking major mosques and other big places of worships to resist Muslims desire to attend Eid congregations to offer the Eid prayer.

As such People of the Muslim majority Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, besieged in the bleeding valley were being deprived of celebrating the santified day, because of the total siege of the internationally-acknowledged disputed Indian Illegally occupied Jammu Kashmir state by over two million Indian occupying armed forces in follow up of the August 5, 2919 unilateral sinister Indian unlawful action of revocation of special status of the Internationally acknowledged disputed Himalayan state.

Valiant Kashmiri Muslims in the occupied state, are, however, reportedly determined to celebrate Eidul Adha with full religious zeal and fervor despite the exceptional restrictions imposed by the occupational Indian forces, with renewal of the pledge to continue the liberation struggle, a report reaching from across the line of control here Saturday said.

The biggest eid prayer congregation is reportedly scheduled by the Kashmiri Muslims to be held in all circumstances at the compound of Dargah Hazrat Bal holding Central Jamia mosque in Srinagar, the report revealed.

Other big Eid congregations will also be held, despite all restrictions, imposed by the Indian occupational forces, at Eidgahs and Jamia mosques in Baramulla, Kupwara, Islamabad, Pulwama, Jammu, Poonch, Rajouri, Udhampur, Kargil and Leh, the report added.

In Azad Jammu and Kashmir, special Eid ul Adha prayer congregations will be held at all small and major cities and towns of all ten districts of the librated territory including the state's metropolis Muzaffarabad, Mirpur, Kotli, Bhimbher, Haveili, Hattiyan, Bagh, Sudhanoti, Rawalakot and Neelam valley districts where the people will offer Eid prayer at the mosques, eid gahs and open places.

Later on the 'farzandan-e-Touheed' will sacrifice animals following the Sunnah of the Hazrat Ibrahiem (AS).

AJK government has announced July 08 to July 12, 2022 official Eid holidays for celebrating the Eid festival.

Entire top jailed Kashmiri leadership the occupied state including the stalwarts of All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) including Shabir Ahmed Shah, Muhammad Farooq Dar, Asiyaa Andrabi and others have in their respective Eid messages from behind the bars and house arrests, reiterated that the people of Jammu & Kashmir living at both sides of theoC and rest of the world would continue their ongoing struggle for liberation from the Indian clutches in spite of all obstacles, the report added.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Islamabad World Hurriyat Conference Line Of Control EID Holidays Jammu Srinagar Progress Muzaffarabad Rawalakot Mirpur Kotli Bagh Neelam Azad Jammu And Kashmir July August Sunday Prayer Mosque Muslim All From Government Top Unity Foods Limited Million

Recent Stories

Eid prayers to be offered at around 1000 mosques, ..

Eid prayers to be offered at around 1000 mosques, Imam bargah, Eid gah in Hydera ..

1 minute ago
 One injured in Dera Bugti blast

One injured in Dera Bugti blast

2 minutes ago
 Punjab CM accepts resignation of Khawaja Salman Ra ..

Punjab CM accepts resignation of Khawaja Salman Rafique

2 minutes ago
 2000 Policemen to perform security duty on Eid in ..

2000 Policemen to perform security duty on Eid in Mirpurkhas

2 minutes ago
 Prime Minister chairs meeting to review arrangemen ..

Prime Minister chairs meeting to review arrangements for Eidul Azha

2 minutes ago
 One more tested positive for corona in Balochistan ..

One more tested positive for corona in Balochistan

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.