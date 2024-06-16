All set to celebrate Eid ul Azha in Kashmir with religious zeal, fervor tomorrow

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2024) All is set to celebrate the festival of Eid ul Azha on both sides of the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir state tomorrow, on Monday, with full traditional religious zeal and fervor.

The Muslim population of the turbulent Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir state might not be able to participate in Eid prayer congregations following the reported heavy restrictions coupled with the besiege of the internationally acknowledged disputed occupied state, where India had imposed history’s worst prohibitory restrictions, locking the major mosques, including the central Hazratbal mosque, in occupied Srinagar with ulterior anti-Islam motives to avert the holding of Eid prayer congregations across the occupied territory.

The people across both sides of the LoC, including the IIOJK and AJK, are still ignited against New Delhi’s forced August 5, 2019 sinister move of altering the special status of the disputed Jammu and Kashmir under his forced and unlawful occupation.

The unfortunate Muslim population of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, besieged in the bleeding-held valley, is very much expected to be deprived of celebrating the sacred holy festival of Eid ul Azha, an eminent icon of the great precedence of sacrifice in Islamic history, because of the mostly locking of the internationally acknowledged disputed occupied state by the Indian occupying armed forces in follow-acknowledged disputed state, says a report reaching here on Sunday from across the LoC.

Valiant Kashmiri Muslims in the occupied state are, however, reportedly determined to celebrate Eid ul Azha with full religious zeal and fervor, come what may, despite the exceptional restrictions imposed by the occupational Indian forces and the renewal of the pledge to continue the liberation struggle despite the stepped-up state terrorism and undue restrictions by the Indian occupying forces, the report said.

The biggest Eid prayer congregations are reportedly scheduled by the Kashmiri Muslims to be held at the reportedly locked ancient Dargah Hazrat Bal and the Central Jamia mosque in Srinagar, the report said. Other big Eid congregations are also scheduled to be held, despite all the strict restrictions imposed by the Indian occupational forces, at Eidgahs and Jamia mosques in Baramulla, Kupwara, Islamabad, Pulwama, Jammu, Poonch, Rajouri, Udhampur, Kargil, and Leh, the report further revealed.

The AJK government has announced from June 17 to June 19, 2024, three public holidays for celebrating Eid ul Azha across AJK.

At the same time, the detained freedom-loving Kashmiri leadership in the IIOJK state including the stalwarts of All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) have in their respective Eid messages from behind the bars and house arrests, reiterated that the people of the Indian Illegally occupied Jammu Kashmir state will continue their ongoing struggle for liberation from India's forced and unlawful occupation despite all obstacles including the Indian nefarious move of revoking the special status of the disputed Jammu Kashmir state, till the complete success of ongoing struggle for the freedom of their motherland from the Indian forced and unlawful occupation for the last 76 years, the report added.