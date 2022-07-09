All set to celebrate Eid ul Azha on Sunday; foolproof security arrangements finalized

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2022 ) :All the preparations including foolproof security arrangements have been finalized to celebrate Eid-ul-Azha with traditional religious zeal and ferour on July 10, Sunday.

The day will begin with special prayers in the mosques for the stability, integrity, unity and solidarity of the Muslim Ummah, progress and prosperity of the country.

Eid-ul-Azha will be celebrated on Sunday with religious fervor to commemorate the great sacrifice of Hazrat Ibrahim and Hazrat Ismael (AS).

Eid prayers congregations will be held at mosques, eidgahs and open places here like all cities, towns and villages of the country.

Ulema in their sermons of Eid will highlight the significance of the philosophy of great sacrifice offered by Hazrat Ibrahim and Hazrat Ismael (AS).

People will offer sacrifice of animals to follow Sunnah of Hazrat Ibrahim (AS).

The Rawalpindi District Administration would utilize all available resources to remove offal and entrails on Eid ul Azha as a comprehensive plan has been formulated for Rawalpindi district.

According to Deputy Commissioner (DC), Rawalpindi Tahir Farooq, nearly 3700 sanitary workers would be deployed to complete the cleanliness operation during Eid-ul-Azha holidays.

He informed that over 435 vehicles would be part of the special drive.

Special instructions have been issued that no area of the district should be left unattended, he added.

3700 workers would be deployed in Rawalpindi, he said adding, 12 permanent transfer stations would be set up in Rawalpindi city which would work round the clock.

He informed that separate cleanliness plan has been formulated for tehsils of the district.

Special camps would be set up in Rawalpindi city and different tehsils and 250,000 waste bags would be distributed among the citizens.

A special control room has also been set up in Civil Defense office to monitor the cleanliness operation and receive complaints of the citizens.

The authorities concerned of Rawalpindi District police, City Traffic Police (CTP) and Rescue-1122 have also finalised all the arrangements for Eid-ul-Azha while over 4000 personnel would be deployed.

According to a police spokesman, Rawalpindi district police on the directives of City Police Officer, Rawalpindi Syed Shahzad Nadeem Bukhari, have formulated a comprehensive security plan for Eid ul Azha aimed at averting any untoward incident.

Over 2500 security personnel would be deployed on Eid congregations, Mosques, Imambargahs, public places and other important buildings to thwart any untoward incident.

Policemen would also patrol in various sectors and police officers of respective circles would ensure proper security at the Eid congregations to be held at various locations of the town.

Special pickets were set up at all the entry and exist points of the city to check suspicious vehicles.

CTP Rawalpindi have also chalked out a comprehensive plan for Eid-ul-Azha under which over 1150 Wardens and Traffic officers would be deployed in main city areas and Murree aimed at avoiding traffic mess.

According to CTP spokesman, the CTP on the directives of Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi Naveed Irshad have finalized all the arrangements besides setting up a control room at Traffic Police Headquarters to monitor the situation.

One-wheelers and the car-skaters would be dealt in accordance with the law and the rules violators would be sent behind the bars, he said adding that traffic Wardens had been directed to impound motorcycles of one-wheelers in respective police stations.

35 checking pickets had been set up to control one-wheeling and car-skating. Seven special squads had also been formed to control the illegal activity and penalize the violators, he added.

He informed that CTP had also made special arrangements for Murree. Around 360 traffic wardens had been deployed to regulate traffic in Murree.

Special checking pickets would also be established at all entry and exit points of Murree during Eid-ul-Azha holidays, he said.

Meanwhile, Punjab Emergency Service, Rescue-1122 Rawalpindi has finalized arrangements for Eid ul Azha and more than 400 rescuers would remain on special duties in Rawalpindi district.

According to District Emergency Officer (DEO) Rawalpindi, the Rescue-1122 personnel would remain alert during Eid-ul-Azha holidays at emergency rescue stations with dozens fully equipped emergency ambulances, fire vehicles, rescue and recovery vehicles, water bowers, specialized vehicles and motorbike ambulances.

The Rescue posts would be established at several points. The rescuers would perform their duties on three days of Eid-ul-Azha.

Rescue-1122, emergency ambulances, rescue and fire services would remain on emergency alert during Eid-ul-Azha holidays in all tehsils of the district to provide emergency cover to the citizens in case of any emergency.

Rescue mobile posts of emergency paramedics would also be deployed at important places of mass gatherings to provide emergency cover.

The District Control Room would be functional round the clock for provision of effective emergency services to the public.

