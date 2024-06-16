Open Menu

All Set To Celebrate Eid Ul Azha With Religious Fervour In Sukkur

Faizan Hashmi Published June 16, 2024 | 04:20 PM

All set to celebrate Eid ul Azha with religious fervour in Sukkur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2024) Like other parts of the country, people of northern Sindh are going to celebrate Eidul Azha with great religious fervour and enthusiasm falling on Monday, to commemorate the supreme sacrifice of Hazrat Ibrahim (AS).

The day will dawn with special prayers in mosques for the wellbeing of the Ummah and progress, prosperity, safety and security of the country.

Big Eid congregations will be held at mosques, Eidgahs and open places in all cities, towns and villages across the country.

Ulema and Khateeb will highlight significance of the festival and the philosophy of sacrifice.

In Sukkur, the main Eid congregation will be held at Jamia Masjid Sukkur.

After offering Eid prayers, the faithful will slaughter their sacrificial animals.

The district administrations has chalked out elaborate security arrangements across the Sukkur division to ward off untoward incidents.

Related Topics

Sindh Sukkur Progress Mosque All

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 June 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 June 2024

8 hours ago
 S.Africa's Ramaphosa to announce 'inclusive' coali ..

S.Africa's Ramaphosa to announce 'inclusive' coalition cabinet

17 hours ago
 4 Labourers die of suffocation during cleanliness ..

4 Labourers die of suffocation during cleanliness of manhole

17 hours ago
 Football: Euro 2024 results - 1st update

Football: Euro 2024 results - 1st update

17 hours ago
 Tennis: s'-Hertogenbosch ATP/WTA results - collate ..

Tennis: s'-Hertogenbosch ATP/WTA results - collated

17 hours ago
Hot, dry weather for city

Hot, dry weather for city

17 hours ago
 Saudi Arabia leverages data, AI technologies to en ..

Saudi Arabia leverages data, AI technologies to enhance Hajj pilgrims experience

17 hours ago
 Brighton make Hurzeler, 31, youngest Premier Leagu ..

Brighton make Hurzeler, 31, youngest Premier League manager

17 hours ago
 SSP visits bazaars, reviews security arrangements

SSP visits bazaars, reviews security arrangements

17 hours ago
 No laxity to be tolerated in reforms agenda implem ..

No laxity to be tolerated in reforms agenda implementation: PM

17 hours ago
 Slain child's body found near DSP's office

Slain child's body found near DSP's office

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan