All Set To Celebrate Eid Ul Azha With Religious Fervour In Sukkur
Faizan Hashmi Published June 16, 2024 | 04:20 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2024) Like other parts of the country, people of northern Sindh are going to celebrate Eidul Azha with great religious fervour and enthusiasm falling on Monday, to commemorate the supreme sacrifice of Hazrat Ibrahim (AS).
The day will dawn with special prayers in mosques for the wellbeing of the Ummah and progress, prosperity, safety and security of the country.
Big Eid congregations will be held at mosques, Eidgahs and open places in all cities, towns and villages across the country.
Ulema and Khateeb will highlight significance of the festival and the philosophy of sacrifice.
In Sukkur, the main Eid congregation will be held at Jamia Masjid Sukkur.
After offering Eid prayers, the faithful will slaughter their sacrificial animals.
The district administrations has chalked out elaborate security arrangements across the Sukkur division to ward off untoward incidents.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 June 2024
S.Africa's Ramaphosa to announce 'inclusive' coalition cabinet
4 Labourers die of suffocation during cleanliness of manhole
Football: Euro 2024 results - 1st update
Tennis: s'-Hertogenbosch ATP/WTA results - collated
Hot, dry weather for city
Saudi Arabia leverages data, AI technologies to enhance Hajj pilgrims experience
Brighton make Hurzeler, 31, youngest Premier League manager
SSP visits bazaars, reviews security arrangements
No laxity to be tolerated in reforms agenda implementation: PM
Slain child's body found near DSP's office
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PML-N leader pays tribute to Punjab CM39 seconds ago
-
1000 Eid congregations in Faisalabad district10 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 cancels holidays11 minutes ago
-
Saleem Channa’s book launching ceremony held11 minutes ago
-
FWMC distributes bags for collecting entrails11 minutes ago
-
Home Minister orders comprehensive security on Eid ul Azha21 minutes ago
-
Dry, very hot weather likely to persist in city21 minutes ago
-
Suki Kinari Hydropower Station's first unit begins, enters the wet testing phase31 minutes ago
-
Govt urges masses to safely dump offal to mitigate bird-aircraft collision risk31 minutes ago
-
CM seeks report on fire at Holy Family Hospital51 minutes ago
-
Governor reflects on the true significance of Eid ul Azha as a tribute to supreme sacrifice51 minutes ago
-
Mobile snatcher killed constable in firing1 hour ago