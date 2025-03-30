All Set To Celebrate Eid Ul Fitr With Traditional Zeal, Devotion
Umer Jamshaid Published March 30, 2025 | 05:30 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2025) All is set to celebrate Eid ul Fitr on March 31 (Monday) across northern Sindh, in tandem with the nationwide observance of the sacred festival across Pakistan. The day will begin with special prayers in mosques, seeking stability, integrity, unity, and solidarity for the Muslim Ummah, as well as progress and prosperity for Pakistan.
In Sukkur, special Eid ul Fitr prayer congregations will be held in all major cities and towns across the division's three districts. People will gather at mosques, Eidgahs, and open spaces to offer Eid prayers.
Eid ul Fitr marks the end of Ramadan, a month of fasting, devotion, and reflection.
The celebration begins with the sighting of the Shawwal moon, followed by a special Namaz to express gratitude to Allah for granting the strength to complete Ramadan.
In various cities across Pakistan, Eid prayers will be held at different times. For instance, in Sukkur, the main Eid prayer will be held at Jinnah Municipal Stadium at 7:45 AM, while in Khairpur and Ghotki, Eid prayers will take place at several mosques between 8:00 AM and 9:00 AM.
As families gather to celebrate this joyous occasion, the public is urged to arrive at their local mosques or Eidgahs on time to participate in the prayers and festivities.
