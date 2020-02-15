All set to celebrate Faiz Aman Mela on Feb 16

UrduPoint.com
Sat 15th February 2020

All arrangements have been finalized to celebrate the Faiz Aman Mela at Open Air Theater, Bagh-e-Jinnah Air Theatre here on Sunday, February 16

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2020 ) :All arrangements have been finalized to celebrate the Faiz Aman Mela at Open Air Theater, Bagh-e-Jinnah Air Theatre here on Sunday, February 16.

The theme of the festival is 'Hum Dekhen Gey'.

A member of the central organizing committee of Faiz Aman Mela, and noted human rights activist Farooq Tariq told APP that there would be four sessions of different fashions in the Mela, which included music, classical dance, poetry and dialogues. The committee has scheduled an open dialogue 'Thought of Faiz and Today's Youth and Student Unions," Farooq added.

It may be mentionrd here that a 'Mushaira' will also be held which would be chaired by noted progressive poet Baba Najmi and other poets will recite their poetry in the 'poetry session'During the music session, prominent singers including Ameer Ali, Adeel Barki andTaranum Naz, will perform.

